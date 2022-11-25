IShowSpeed calls out Ghanaian footballer for copying Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration during World Cup

Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fan Darren “IShowSpeed” took to Twitter after the Ghana vs. Portugal World Cup group stage matchup to name out Osman Bukari for copying the Portuguese striker’s iconic celebration.

Bukari was the second goalscorer for Ghana in tonight’s sport. Regardless of finally dropping the match, he determined to have a good time his late purpose with the ‘Siu’ celebration, drawing lots of criticism from followers.

It’s no secret that Darren is obsessive about Ronaldo. For sure, he didn’t admire that transfer. The streamer put up a tweet, calling out the Ghanaian participant for disrespecting his idol. Posting an image of the Bukari’s celebration, he wrote:

“Don’t ever disrespect the GOAT Ronaldo like that ever in your life.”

who ever this guys is don’t ever disrespect the goat Ronaldo like that ever in ur life cease performing tuff on twitter who ever this guys is don’t ever disrespect the goat Ronaldo like that ever in ur life stop acting tuff on twitter😡 https://t.co/hv4zj7dkpI

IShowSpeed’s Portugal vs. Ghana watch celebration noticed some intense moments

The American streamer is understood for his soccer content material, no matter whether or not it is taking part in in actual life or mispronouncing names within the newest FIFA sport. The 17-year-old is very enthusiastic about Cristiano Ronaldo, as is obvious from the way in which he flew to the UK final week to see him. Bolstering this notion is the truth that he has a music referred to as “Sewey,” which has over 20 million views on YouTube.

Naturally, IShowSpeed was watching Portugal’s first World Cup match towards Ghana on stream. As a content material creator in style for his over-the-top high-energy livestreams, followers witnessed some fairly intense moments because the match progressed.

Living proof, right here is IShowSpeed reacting to Ronaldo’s first purpose of the match. Because the latter begins taking the run-up, the streamer hypes the state of affairs up, saying:

“That is the time, Ronaldo. For Portugal, to your younger child, the GOAT, the one and solely; present them why you’re the GOAT!”

The Ohio native could be seen leaping up and down ecstatically after the Portuguese penalty knowledgeable places the ball within the internet with ease. After the match, the streamer took to Twitter to speak about Messi after Argentina’s loss to Saudi Arabia, calling his idol the best of all time:

#shush ronaldo is the goat i accomplished ever wanna hear nothing about messi ronaldo is the goat i accomplished ever wanna hear nothing about messi🇵🇹 #shush

Fan reactions to the tweet

Followers of the YouTuber supplied lots of reactions to the tweet. Listed here are a few of them:

@ishowspeedsui Jokes on ‘Ghana Ronaldo’. Portugal received, CR7 W⚽🤙🏻

@ishowspeedsui Think about doing this celebration at 3-2 down and also you lose 3-2! @ishowspeedsui Think about doing this celebration at 3-2 down and also you lose 3-2! 😭

In a collection of tweets, Bukari himself has clarified that he meant no disrespect in the direction of Cristiano Ronaldo and that he was carried away by the second:

See also Every upcoming character and major feature listed I’ve seen my celebration in the present day has generated feedback claiming I used to be disrespectful in the direction of Ronaldo That is incorrect. I used to be overcome by the emotion of the second of scoring for my nation on my World Cup debut resulting in my celebration. My upbringing doesn’t allow me 1/2 I’ve seen my celebration in the present day has generated feedback claiming I used to be disrespectful in the direction of RonaldoThis is wrong. I used to be overcome by the emotion of the second of scoring for my nation on my World Cup debut resulting in my celebration.My upbringing doesn’t allow me1/2 https://t.co/5MWy0yaql0

to be disrespectful to elders not to mention considered one of my idols.Thanks to your assist and we concentrate on our subsequent sport!🇬🇭🇬🇭

It seems that, like IShowSpeed, the Ghanaian participant additionally considers the Portuguese captain considered one of his idols.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



