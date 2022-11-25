IShowSpeed calls out Ghanaian footballer for copying Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration during World Cup
Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fan Darren “IShowSpeed” took to Twitter after the Ghana vs. Portugal World Cup group stage matchup to name out Osman Bukari for copying the Portuguese striker’s iconic celebration.
Bukari was the second goalscorer for Ghana in tonight’s sport. Regardless of finally dropping the match, he determined to have a good time his late purpose with the ‘Siu’ celebration, drawing lots of criticism from followers.
It’s no secret that Darren is obsessive about Ronaldo. For sure, he didn’t admire that transfer. The streamer put up a tweet, calling out the Ghanaian participant for disrespecting his idol. Posting an image of the Bukari’s celebration, he wrote:
“Don’t ever disrespect the GOAT Ronaldo like that ever in your life.”
IShowSpeed’s Portugal vs. Ghana watch celebration noticed some intense moments
The American streamer is understood for his soccer content material, no matter whether or not it is taking part in in actual life or mispronouncing names within the newest FIFA sport. The 17-year-old is very enthusiastic about Cristiano Ronaldo, as is obvious from the way in which he flew to the UK final week to see him. Bolstering this notion is the truth that he has a music referred to as “Sewey,” which has over 20 million views on YouTube.
Naturally, IShowSpeed was watching Portugal’s first World Cup match towards Ghana on stream. As a content material creator in style for his over-the-top high-energy livestreams, followers witnessed some fairly intense moments because the match progressed.
Living proof, right here is IShowSpeed reacting to Ronaldo’s first purpose of the match. Because the latter begins taking the run-up, the streamer hypes the state of affairs up, saying:
“That is the time, Ronaldo. For Portugal, to your younger child, the GOAT, the one and solely; present them why you’re the GOAT!”
The Ohio native could be seen leaping up and down ecstatically after the Portuguese penalty knowledgeable places the ball within the internet with ease. After the match, the streamer took to Twitter to speak about Messi after Argentina’s loss to Saudi Arabia, calling his idol the best of all time:
Fan reactions to the tweet
Followers of the YouTuber supplied lots of reactions to the tweet. Listed here are a few of them:
In a collection of tweets, Bukari himself has clarified that he meant no disrespect in the direction of Cristiano Ronaldo and that he was carried away by the second:
It seems that, like IShowSpeed, the Ghanaian participant additionally considers the Portuguese captain considered one of his idols.