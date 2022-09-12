With more than 70 million sites that use WordPress as their content management system, it’s no surprise that web developers who specialise in this platform are in high demand. The WordPress development industry has grown significantly over the past few years. As a result, there are more opportunities than ever to find and keep a job at wordpress development companies. Below, we’ll look at why this market is booming, what skills you need to succeed, and how to break into the field.

What Employers Want

A survey of 700 IT decision makers found that demand for WordPress development is expected to increase by 27% over the next year. And you don’t need to be greedy to want more pay for your services. When it comes to WordPress developers, employers are willing to pay well above the market average.

That same survey found that employers are willing to pay a whopping 56% more for WordPress developers with 5+ years of experience. In general, employers want developers who have at least a few years of experience, can work independently and have a solid understanding of programming languages and web technologies. Above all, they want to hire people who can get the job done quickly and efficiently.

WordPress Development Skills

If you want to break into the WordPress development industry, you’ll need a solid foundation in web development. Employers will expect you to understand HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Additionally, you’ll want to become familiar with WordPress architecture, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), and version control systems such as GitHub.

Virtually all employers will also expect you to know how to use a content management system like WordPress. A basic understanding of WordPress will help you understand how to integrate your code into the platform. This will help ensure that your code doesn’t conflict with WordPress’s existing functionality.

How to Become a WordPress Developer

If you want to become a WordPress developer, you’ll need to start by learning how to code. There are several ways you can go about this, including coding boot camps, online coursework, or self-study. You’ll also want to make sure you have a portfolio that showcases your skills. Coding bootcamps like Hack Reactor focus on turning beginners into expert developers in a short amount of time.

Bootcamps like this can be an intensive but effective way to learn the fundamentals of web development. If you prefer a less intensive, slower approach that gets you coding sooner, consider taking online courses like Codecademy or Treehouse. Both of these courses are free and easily fit into your schedule. They’re also designed to keep you engaged, so you’re less likely to lose interest and drop out.

Conclusion

WordPress is the most-used CMS in the world, which means that there are plenty of job opportunities for WordPress developers. To become a WordPress developer, you should learn how to code, including HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, as well as how to use WordPress. If you’re interested in this career, now is the perfect time to start preparing.