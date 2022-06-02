Is TweetDeck App Shutting Down For Mac Users – Here’s the Insider’s Story!!

On July 1, Twitter will stop letting Mac users use the TweetDeck app. “TweetDeck for Mac will no longer be available.” The TweetDeck for Mac app will be taken off the market on July 1. 9to5 Mac saw a message for Mac users of TweetDeck that said, “You can still use TweetDeck on the web.”

In a tweet, the team said that the change was made “to focus on making TweetDeck even better and testing our new Preview.” Power users who use the Twitter app to follow different streams of information got the message this morning in the form of a banner.

But Twitter hasn’t said anything about why it made this decision so quickly. It’s important to know that TweetDeck is a website wrapper, which means that Twitter doesn’t need any upkeep.

In July 2021, Twitter said that it had started rolling out a redesigned version of its TweetDeck Twitter client, which it had been working on since 2020. According to Twitter, the goal of the new design was to make it more like the Twitter websites and mobile apps and add more Twitter.com features.

At the same time, not all users liked the new update. A Twitter user named Boon Sheridan said, “Ah! The one thing that made Twitter useful for me was the TweetDeck app. The web version isn’t good enough.”

Users will be able to use TweetDeck on the app, but many people have said that the web app is not as useful. A user gives reasons why TweetDeck is better. “First and foremost, stability and focus. With a stand-alone app, you don’t have to worry about problems with tabs, crashes, and other things. Also, a person who can do more than one thing is good for me,” he said.

