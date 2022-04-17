Off-screen chemistry is always better than on-screen love. Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the best-known and most high-profile couples in Hollywood, but they like to keep their relationship out of the public eye, leaving everyone is Tom Holland and Zendaya still dating.

Since they don’t talk much about their relationship, it can be hard for fans to figure out if they’re still together. Keep reading to find out more about Tom and Zendaya.

When did Tom and Zendaya make their relationship official?

After Tom had already shared a few heartfelt posts about the Disney Channel alum, Zendaya added him to her Instagram feed before the premiere of their movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which they both starred in.

“My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you,” she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post that included a picture of Tom on the set of their movie and a picture of him as a child dressed as Spider-Man. “Some things never change, which is a good thing.”

When Tom posted photos from a Prada campaign on Instagram in January 2022, the Euphoria actress took to Instagram to comment on it.

As of March 2022, Tom had commented on a lot of Zendaya’s Instagram posts, including one from a photoshoot she took on March 3. Her caption said, “One of my favorite shoots of all time.” Her boyfriend added three heart-eyed emojis to the post. That same day, she posted another professional picture of herself, and her boyfriend wrote three fire emojis next to it to compliment her.

When did Tom Holland speak about their relationship?

Tom has talked about the Impossible actor’s girlfriend on Instagram, but he has also talked about it when photos of them kissing in 2021 came out.

In a November 2021 interview with GQ, the star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe said he and Zendaya felt like they had been “robbed of our privacy” when they saw the pictures of them together.

In one way, fame has made it hard for us to keep our private lives private. “A moment that you think is between two people who love each other very much is now a moment that the whole world can see,” he said.

After that, Tom said that the situation wasn’t about not being ready to share their romance with the public. It was just that “we don’t want to talk about it.”

When he said, “It’s not something I can do without her.” “You know, I don’t want to say anything bad about her. I think she’s great.” … Neither of us is telling this story. It’s our story. As soon as we’re ready, we’ll talk about what it is.

How many times has Tom Holland visited the Euphoria set?

Tom Holland has been to the “Euphoria” set many times. “At least 30 times,” he said in an interview with IMDb in December 2021.

She said that the show should have tried to “Easter egg” Tom into the show in the same interview. Her boyfriend then said, “I want to be in Euphoria!”

Fans of the couple even talked about a picture that Euphoria actor Siyon Foster posted to Instagram in January 2022. In the picture, what looked like Tom was wearing a mask and holding up the “peace” sign behind Zendaya.

Have they seen out on dates?

As they left a date night at Mamo Restaurant in Soho, New York, in February 2022, the two were seen holding hands. The Daily Mail had photos of them together that month. A strapless blue and gold button-down shirt was Tom’s outfit for their meal.

Tom and Zendaya had a romantic dinner in Rome, Italy, on February 23. The owner of the Antica Pesa restaurant, Francesco Panella, took a picture of the couple and thanked Tom for “coming back again” to the restaurant for his “surprise night” with Zendaya.

Are Tom and Zendaya getting engaged?

Spider-Man fans are still speculating about whether Tom and Zendaya will get married or not both of them haven’t said anything about the same yet. The rumors began after she showed off a sparkling gold ring in a December 2021 mirror selfie that she shared via her Instagram Stories.

When the former Disney Channel star took a picture to show off her new haircut and style, she said, “It was time for a new look.”

Despite the uproar about her hand jewelry, Zendaya wore the ring on her right-hand finger instead of her left, and eagle-eyed fans also pointed out it looked similar to a Bulgari ring she previously gifted herself and has worn multiple times.