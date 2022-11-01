“Is this true?” – Fans react as Dream hints at coming out

Followers have shared their response to Minecraft star Clay “Dream” posting an image on his alternate Twitter account hinting at him being “homosexual.” Within the submit, the YouTuber was seen sporting an ornamental garland whereas taking a look at one other particular person.

He captioned it stating that he’s unperturbed by individuals attempting to poke enjoyable at him by labeling him gay as a result of he really is. He stated:

“once they name u homosexual as an insult not figuring out you really are”

"once they name u homosexual as an insult not figuring out you really are"

His tweet generated a variety of consideration. Since being posted, it has garnered over 2.7K likes and over 100 retweets (on the time of writing). One consumer reacted to it by saying:

“Ayoo is that this true??”

Did Dream simply come out of the closet?

Dream has remained ambiguous relating to his sexuality through the years. Nonetheless, in a tweet earlier this 12 months, the YouTuber stated that he was not homosexual, reiterating that he finds ladies enticing. Nonetheless, he additionally talked about that “some males” are interesting too. He stated:

I’m not homosexual I believe ladies are very enticing, some males are okay too I assume

I'm not homosexual I believe ladies are very enticing, some males are okay too I assume

The tweet was met with a bunch of speculations relating to the precise nature of Dream’s sexuality. Some customers commented that not being homosexual isn’t essentially the identical as being heterosexual. Since he implied that males are “enticing” too, he might be wherever on the spectrum of sexuality.

One other doable trace at his sexuality could also be discovered within the latest drama he was concerned in. He’s alleged to have been concerned in “grooming” a then 17-year-old woman. Dream, nevertheless, has since posted a Twitlonger the place he claims that the woman had acknowledged she was 18 on the time of the incident.

His newest tweet, by his personal admission, hints at him being “homosexual.” For the reason that time period can usually be loosely used to discuss with a mess of issues, it’s unclear if the YouTuber got here out or posted it casually.

Followers react to the suggestive submit

As acknowledged earlier, the submit has gone on to obtain a variety of engagements within the type of retweets and replies. Customers speculated on whether or not he was trolling or certainly hinting at his sexual preferences.

Listed below are a few of the reactions:

@dreamewastaken This account is truthfully getting creepy now. Get your personal identification, dreame. @dreamewastaken This account is truthfully getting creepy now. Get your personal identification, dreame.

Some followers gave the impression to be stunned by the sudden tweet:

Dream lately revealed his face after a number of years of being hid behind the masks. It grew to become one of the talked about topics inside the gaming neighborhood. To learn extra about his face-reveal story, click on right here.

