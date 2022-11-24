Is This Samsung’s Next-Generation Smartphone Camera Sensor?

Samsung has registered a brand new trademark protecting what seems to be a next-gen digicam picture sensor increasing the corporate’s highly-successful Isocell vary. These sensors are sometimes present in profitable smartphones such because the Galaxy S22 Extremely.

The trademark submitting, noticed by GalaxyClub, reveals Samsung’s plans for a brand new XISO-CELL product — a reputation sounding very very similar to an up to date model of the corporate’s Isocell Plus and Isocell 2.0 vary of digicam sensors. Filed on 16 Nov, the applying is presently in progress and awaiting examination.

Samsung has trademarked what seems to be a brand new kind of digicam sensor Future by way of Getty Photos

After all, whereas it’s solely attainable Samsung’s new XSIO-CELL product would possibly herald the following stage of smartphone pictures, that is only a trademark utility and never a patent. The one info we have now thus far is the brand new identify and that the trademark is meant to be used in the identical class of merchandise as smartphones and cameras (amongst different gadgets).

What we do know is that Samsung is doing one thing and that it’s thought-about essential sufficient to warrant a complete new identify. Regardless of indications of huge enhancements in image high quality, there’s in all probability not sufficient time for any new XISO-CELL terminology to characteristic in subsequent yr’s Galaxy S23 Extremely.

Samsung’s new XISO-CELL branding is presently beneath trademark utility. SAMSUNG

Nonetheless, time period ‘XISO-CELL’ suggests a big change or enchancment over Samsung’s Isocell know-how which has seen many enhancements since its launch in 2013, however none thus far important sufficient to warrant such a dramatic change in naming.

I take this as a robust indication that we’ll be seeing some thrilling upgraded digicam tech from Samsung within the close to future.

Extra on Forbes

MORE FROM FORBESApple Customers Report Severe iCloud Drawback Corrupts Recordsdata, Provides Pictures Of StrangersMORE FROM FORBESNew Galaxy S23 Extremely Leak Reveals Large Samsung Improve

Comply with @paul_monckton on Instagram