Is there a new corona wave on the way? | free press

Berlin (dpa) – In the middle of summer, which actually invites vacation and relaxation, concerns are growing in Germany: it is about the increasing number of new corona infections – and what that could mean for the approaching autumn.

One fear: many freedoms that have only recently been regained may soon disappear.

In view of the corona development, Chancellery Minister Helge Braun (CDU) imposed restrictions on unvaccinated people over the weekend. The number of infections is currently increasing by 60 percent every week, according to Braun. At the end of September, there could be 100,000 new infections per day and a seven-day incidence of 850: that would be a multiple of the previous maximum of about 30,000 new infections within 24 hours in mid-December.

The incidence has been rising for almost three weeks: according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Tuesday morning it was 14.5 – the previous day it was 14.3 and the most recent low on July 6 was 4.9. According to the RKI, about half of Germans are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

A few days ago, the president of the Virology Association (GFV), Ralf Bartenschlager, spoke of slow but steady growth given the numbers at the time. “The situation would develop in our country with the same dynamics as in other countries if all measures were lifted now,” said the virologist from the University of Heidelberg.

Spain and the Netherlands recently showed how fast things can go. Since (today) Tuesday they are considered areas with a high incidence of Corona. The incidence in Mallorca was 365 last Friday, in the Netherlands around 360. There the government pulled the emergency brake more than two weeks ago and the relaxation returned.

“It is very likely that there will be a fourth wave of incidents in the fall,” mobility researcher Kai Nagel wrote in a blog at TU Berlin on Monday with a view to the development. According to his calculations, this development will be reflected in hospitals with a delay. Compared to the German news agency, Nagel speaks of two processes – “namely a largely independent wave in schools after school opens and a wave among adults”.

While a wave in schools with the well-known corona measures – such as testing, ventilation or masks – could be curbed, high dynamics can be expected among adults, explains Nagel. This is because the number of fully vaccinated people in this country is too low. Moreover, the vaccination does not prevent infections – and therefore also their transmission – in the Delta variant and in most other mutants.

Nagel’s blog post searches in vain for scenarios with an incidence of more than 800, as feared by Chancellor Braun. With a new wave, however, it is important to keep the increase in incidences as low as possible. In general, in response to a DPA request, he stressed that models for the spread of the virus “are more likely possible scenarios than predictions in the narrower sense”. And extreme predictions are basically heard more often than moderate predictions, Nagel says.

A look at Israel shows that even relatively good vaccination progress does not protect against a worsening of the corona situation. More than 57 percent of the 9.3 million inhabitants have been fully vaccinated. Nevertheless, the number of infections there has increased enormously since mid-June. According to official information, this was initially likely caused by returnees from abroad who had broken their quarantine. Among the newly infected in Israel are many younger people as well as those who have been fully vaccinated.

In the UK, too, the number of new infections every day has risen sharply in recent weeks. Despite this, in most of the country, England, almost all measures such as the mask requirement, distance requirement or the number of events were lifted on July 19.

“A very controversial large-scale experiment has been started in England, from which we may be able to learn lessons for Germany,” said virologist Bartenschlager. “For example, about the question at what incidence the situation in hospitals becomes problematic in a partially vaccinated population.”