Is the Snyder Cut really the best superhero film?

The Snyder Cut, released on March 18, 2021, caused a sensation. A true phenomenon that has garnered tremendous excitement from both DC fans and moviegoers, so some don’t hesitate to claim that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the best superhero movie. But is that really the case? And what does this phrase really mean?

Warning: This article is not intended to criticize the Snyder Cut. While some critical elements will be present, its real aim is to analyze the fans’ relationship with the Snyder Cut.

Let’s pierce the abscess

Let’s start by puncturing the abscess first. The author of these lines is not a particular fan of Zack Snyder’s cinema. This didn’t stop him from watching some of his films like Army of the Dead and Batman v. Superman. However, when there is a need to recognize immense qualities in his cinema, certain traits can be deeply annoying to some movie buff (his use of CGIs, his use of slow motion, his way of depoliticizing the works he has adapted).

Even so, we really enjoyed watching Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Although it is a square Zack-Snyder film and therefore enhances the properties mentioned above, the film is a particularly interesting object to analyze. For the film itself, but also for what it means to those who value it. And we would like to come back to this second point in particular today.

Because since its release, networks have been inundated with messages explaining how Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the best superhero film, how urgent Warner is to give Zack Snyder the keys to the DCEU, how important it is for the Hollywood major to take the Film produces Snyderverse. We’ve all seen these hashtags #RestoreTheSnyderverse.

The best superhero movie?

For many fans, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the best superhero movie that ever came out. Of course, if these claims are perhaps hastily written, they nonetheless deserve to be questioned. After all, Zack Snyder’s Justice League isn’t the only superhero film that could take first place on the podium: think of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.

How is it that some fans come to this conclusion so quickly? For now, at least, let’s put aside the circumstances in which the film was produced: while the comparison between the theatrical version and the Snyder Cut may have worked in its favor, it would be dishonest to explain the success of the film by just that prism. The film has immense qualities, it is undeniable.

It is possible, however, that part of the film’s immense success lies in the many metadisegetical messages that Zack Snyder incorporates into his work. And then a few more words to explain. Indeed, some elements of the film emerge from a more or less supported authorism: the 4/3 format, the chapters, the project to publish a black and white version (such as Parasite by Bong Joon-ho and Mad Max: Fury Road by George Miller ). .

These elements of authorism are part of Zack Snyder’s strategy. Since the announcement of the Snyder Cut, the filmmaker, with the approval of Warner Studios, has woven an extremely polished narrative: that of the confrontation between a director and a studio. However, if we do not deny that this confrontation could have happened, let’s see that after the initial reluctance ended, Warner was more likely to play the game in Zack Snyder’s Justice League message to make amends and make amends on the film is a key element in promoting its HBO Max platform.

As soon as the film begins, the viewer is conditioned by both the communication between the studio and the filmmaker and the 4/3 format to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League not only as a superhero film, but also as a film of ‘. Author. Although Zack Snyder does not do anything with his chapters, although the promise of a black and white version is in truth only of value to lovers, all these elements make the film go beyond its own condition.

We must now be one step ahead of any criticism that you may bring against us. Yes, we differentiate between entertainment cinema (including superhero films) and auteur cinema. In this way we do not devalue entertainment cinema in any way, and we recognize that the line between the two types of cinema can sometimes be very fine, as Todd Philipps’ film Joker attests to. In addition, Zack Snyder urges us to make this distinction. On the one hand there is an entertainment theater that fits into the studio form (like the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, the Justice League version of Joss Whedon, the theatrical version of Suicide Squad); on the other hand, auto cinema.

Then a problem arises: the director and studio urge us to appreciate an author’s film (or intended as such) as an entertainment film. This inevitably leads to a certain superiority of the film over the usual entertainment films, which for the most part have no authoritative ambitions. When asked “Is the Snyder Cut a good superhero movie?” deserves an answer, it shouldn’t make us forget another question just as important: “Is Zack Snyder’s Justice League a good auteur film?” It is now up to the viewer to decide whether the film is more of an entertainment film than an auteur film, or whether the director has found a fair way between the two. This is perhaps the most deserving question to be asked.

The SnyderVerse, victims of their communication?

If we do not intend to answer this question in this article (the debate is open in the comments), we will do nothing with it. Because this question seems to us to be the key to understanding the conflict between Warner Studio and the fans over the SnyderVerse. As noted above, many fans are fervently urging the Warner studio to formalize the release of the SnyderVerse and have been fired by the Major’s boss, who had very strong words regarding viewers and classified some fans as “toxic”. .

How to analyze the Warner’s relentless refusal to officially launch the Snyderverse? It seems to us that Warner Bros. values ​​the impact of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on the perception of fans of the studio very moderately. If it was necessary to accept Zack Snyder’s communication about HIS film for a while, the Major doesn’t want him to miss one of his flagship licenses, the DC Extended Universe.

By claiming to be able to create auteur cinema with the DC Extented Universe, Zack Snyder has managed to bring together viewers who are tired of the formula of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and fans who are disappointed with the mistakes of the DCEU and de facto as Master of to position the DC license. This does not match Warner, who wants the credit for the successes of the DCEU, like the Disney studio to which we attribute that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since the release of Todd Philipps’ Joker, Warner has drawn a very clear line between the DCEU, which is the work of a studio, and other auteur films, such as Joker and The Batman by Matt Reeves.

Warner has been accused (no doubt rightly) of being too intrusive in creating the Justice League (which, in itself, is the normal way that all Hollywood majors work in such companies) and sees his own legitimacy in the public eye threatened. In a sense, it can be said that the SnyderVerse is doomed to fail by communication about Zack Snyder’s Justice League and its success.