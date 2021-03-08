Is the Scarlet Witch really more powerful than the strange doctor?

WandaVision Episode 9 has not been available for a few days, but it still gives us a break. We had previously offered to find out what Wanda set in motion for MCU Phase 4 with all this story, and now we invite you to return to the words of Agatha, who was convinced that Wanda was now more powerful than Doctor Strange is.

Agatha’s words still resonate

In episode 9 of WandaVision, Agatha explains that Scarlet Witch is even more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme, the title that Doctor Strange holds.

Much ink has already been written over this line, so we needed to know: who would win now in a fight to the death between the two characters? We have a little idea on this subject.

New elements from Wandavision

First of all, and even before WandaVision, we knew very well that Wanda was a really, really powerful figure. After all, she almost killed Thanos in Endgame, which is quite an accomplishment.

As we saw in WandaVision, Wanda does not need to perform specific incantations or learn spells to use her powers with the powers of the Spirit Stone. It therefore does not belong to the same category as Doctor Strange or Agatha Harkness, who have learned over time and enriched themselves with specific knowledge about magic. Wanda has an extraordinary power that she still doesn’t understand, as Monica Rambeau admits in episode 9. As a result, this power fluctuates according to your emotions and seems to increase tenfold depending on your state of mind.

However, WandaVision has brought a new element: the magic of chaos. It is an archetype of magic that goes back to the creation of the earth and was first exploited by Chthon. As we’ve seen, Wanda can distort reality on a large scale without wanting to (since it was initially her abundance of emotions that led to the creation of the Hex). Interestingly, Chaos Magic was considered a myth earlier in the comics, and Doctor Strange didn’t think it existed until he had formal evidence. So we understand that Scarlet Witch is a step ahead of Doctor Strange, but does that make her a more powerful figure?

Scarlet Witch VerSus Doctor Strange

All of the above elements make Wanda a more powerful figure than Doctor Strange, but they don’t make her a more powerful magical practitioner than Sorcerer Supreme. Thanos may have been extremely powerful and chose the best tactic. Our MCU heroes could fight him.

Doctor Strange also knew when and how to defeat Thanos, and it is this wisdom that makes an ultimate weapon against a particularly formidable enemy. Wanda is a much more powerful character than Doctor Strange, but this one has more experience and above all he knows his powers perfectly, which do not fluctuate according to his feelings. In an unforeseen game, the Sorcerer Supreme wouldn’t stand a chance against Wanda, but if he comes up with a good strategy the tide could turn. And you, if the Supreme Wizard had to fight the Scarlet Witch, who would you bet on? We are waiting for your answers in the following survey: