Is the miniseries really lifelike?

Chernobyl, produced by HBO, shocked the press and the public alike when it aired. Craig Mazin’s creation quickly established itself as one of the all-time best series before Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones. From the reactor implosion to government lies, the miniseries views the nuclear disaster with incredible realism. Is Chernobyl Really Realistic? On the occasion of the next broadcast on M6, we will decipher some elements of the script writing.

# 1 Who was the real Valery Legasov?

Valeri Legassov, played by Jared Harris, is the main hero of the miniseries. This scientist is at the heart of the Chernobyl disaster and, along with apparatchik Boris Chcherbina, is in charge of the entire clean-up operation. If the character really existed, Chernobyl took some liberties, starting with his work and meaning on the site.

In reality, more than twenty people worked together to contain this nuclear disaster. The group consisted of dozens of academics and party officials who made decisions together. Neither of them carried more weight than the other, especially in a Soviet system that wanted to control everything. It is therefore impossible for Valeri Legassov to have such decision-making power, especially since he did not specialize in nuclear reactors.

# 2 Ulana Khomyuk: pure fiction

Another flagship of the series, Ulana Khomyuk appears to Valeri Legassov as a precious ally. This nuclear physicist brings all her knowledge to the scientist to understand the real problems and effects of the disaster. Interpreted by Emily Watson, this character is pure fiction. A total creation by Craig Mazin that never fell from the sky. The producer was inspired by the many Soviet scientists who worked on cleaning and decontamination work.

Ulana Khomyuk is a way to portray and honor her while simplifying the story. In this way the scenario conundrum of writing and directing the ten scientists present on the website is avoided. It was also an opportunity to highlight the progressivism of the USSR regarding the place of women in science.

If nuclear physics remains a very masculine field, then there were numerous women in the world of science and medicine in the Soviet Union. In contrast to the Americans, the USSR had already opened its space programs to women in the 1960s.

# 3 a tragically true dog slaughter

This is one of the most difficult scenes to watch: the slaughter of dozens of dogs. In episode 4, a trio of Soviet soldiers are sent to kill all domestic animals present in the region. An unbearable moment, which unfortunately existed.

Shortly after the disaster, the population was evacuated with a firm ban on getting into their pets. The authorities never worried them, they believe that they will return within 2 or 3 days. Hundreds of animals were abandoned and roamed the streets. The army simply shot them for fear of spreading the radioactivity and contaminating the surrounding area.

While many dogs died, some survived and reproduced. Since 2016, the association of the Clean Futures Fund has even been helping its stray animals, whose life expectancy is often limited to 4 or 5 years. The association managed to get dozens of puppies out of the area by adopting them in the United States, where living conditions are much better than in Chernobyl.

# 4 Were the firefighters really unaware of the Chernobyl situation?

In its first episode, the miniseries shows the rapid arrival of fire fighters on the construction site to contain the fire. Unfortunately, the latter only wear their basic uniform, which is not adapted to the radioactivity of the place. In its documentary series The Moment of Truth, the National Geographic channel looks back at that moment when the firefighters are sent on missions completely ignoring what has just happened, and especially the dangers of radioactivity. Many have been exposed to strong radiation without knowing it.

Some testimonials contradict these stories like that of Anatoly Zakharov. In an article in The Guardian newspaper, he explains that everyone knows the facility and what is going on there. When he arrived with his colleagues, he noticed various pieces of graphite and knew exactly where they came from. It is impossible to ignore the danger. Anatoly Zakharov even remembers telling his team, “There must be a hell of a lot of radiation. We’ll be lucky if we’re still alive in the wee hours of the morning.” According to him, the firefighters knew the dangers but had a moral obligation to act regardless of the cost. “We were like suicide bombers,” he told The Guardian.

# 5 Did the Ignatenko couple really exist?

In addition to scientists, the Chernobyl miniseries also sheds light on the fate of the population, starting with firefighters and their families. Among them the Ignatenko couple. Husband Vassily is one of the first firefighters to be on the scene on the night of April 25-26, 1986. Since it has no special protection, it is not exposed to radiation for long. He was quickly taken to a Moscow hospital, where he died a few days later.

His story, as well as that of his wife Lioudmila, is absolutely true. For the purposes of the series, Craig Mazin relied on Svetlana Aleksievitch’s book La Supplication, in which Lioudmila discusses her husband’s situation. She then recounts the visits to the hospital where the staff ordered her not to touch her husband and to be stoic about his injuries. “If you start crying, I’ll kick it out,” he was told.

Still, if this part of the series is real, the producers made a mistake by not contacting Lioudmila and using her story without her consent. The latter has also filed a complaint against HBO.

# 6 Badly explained radioactivity

This is one of the most controversial points in the series: the representation of radioactivity. In the miniseries, the producers show that it is very dangerous to approach a person who has come into contact with radiation. However, according to many experts in radiopathology, only one person carrying particles can infect others.

Once the clothes have been removed and the person decontaminated, 80% of the problem is gone. An irradiated person is not at great risk. Then why isolate patients in plastic bladders if they are not a hazard? Quite simply to protect yourself. Because their conditions are unstable, they are more susceptible to all types of bacteria and viruses. It is better to isolate them to avoid further contamination.

# 7 Did the USSR rather use men than robots?

As the Chernobyl disaster was the first of its kind, the authorities were unaware of the scale of the situation and, in particular, of the resources required to regain control. Robots were dispatched to help with cleaning, except that the radioactivity was so high that the machines failed. In the miniseries, the government refuses to seek help from other countries like the United States and prefers to send men.

Unfortunately, this detail of Chernobyl is not an invention. In the dire lack of technology, the Soviet Union has recruited thousands of civilians to clean up the chaos. According to the World Health Organization, she would have called nearly half a million civilians and soldiers for several years. Indeed, the cleanup took a long time after the disaster.

My grandpa was a liquidator. He’s still alive but has cancer.

I have some of his photos from Chernobyl. @clmazin you did a great job on #ChernobylHBO, looks exactly like it was in real life. pic.twitter.com/ineyDaIDrE

2nd June 2019