Is Shaun White The Richest Snowboarder? Find Shaun White Net Worth and career info here!!

Shaun White is an american five-time Olympian who has won three gold medals. When he won the most gold medals in the ESPN X Video Games, he became an icon in the world of action sports as well. Shaun White net worth is a whopping $65 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has a lot of endorsements and is known for his snowboarding legacy.

Snowboarding was first made an Olympic sport at the 1998 Nagano games. It quickly became one of the most exciting and talked about events. As a child, Shaun went to his first Winter Olympic Games in Torino, Italy, where he won gold in the halfpipe in 2006. With his long, wild red hair, he became known as “The Flying Tomato,” which is what people called him. He was only 19 years old at the time. He would be a regular at the next four Winter Olympics.

Curious to know more about Shaun White? Keep scrolling the page to learn about Shaun’s career info, early life, and other details here.

Shaun White Early Life

His complete name is Shaun Roger White, and he was born on September 3, 1986 in San Diego California . To treat a rare heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot when he was a baby, White had three open-heart surgeries. These surgeries were to fix four congenital heart defects. Fortunately, his surgery went well.

The future Olympian was very active as a child, growing up in Southern California with his family. he has two brothers and one sister. White is the youngest of the three of them, and he has Jesse and Kari.

Mother Cathy worked at the restaurant where they lived. Their father Roger was a surfer who worked for the San Clemente water department. There were two ski resorts in the area where the White family often went together. White learned to snowboard there, and it was there that he first saw other people do it.

In no time at all, White was getting attention. During the time that he was 7 years old, White already won snowboarding competitions on his own and had sponsorship deals. During the same time, White took up skateboarding as well. It all started when he was 9 years old at the YMCA skate park in California.

He met professional skateboarder Tony Hawk and he went on to become good friends and help him become a better skateboarder. “Tony never really sat me down and told me to do this or that.” When White spoke about him in 2020, he said that he always led by example. “It was just so cool to be around someone who was making so much money and going through things I was about to go through myself.”

Shaun White Net Worth

You’ll be amazed to know that Shaun White net worth is $65 million. Known as “The Flying Tomato” because of his red hair, White is one of the best and most well-paid Olympians in history. During the Olympics, he won three olympic gold medals and 11 ESPY Awards. He has also won 15 games gold medals at the X Games (13 for snowboarding and two for skateboarding).

Shaun signed a 10-year, a multi-million-dollar endorsement deal with Burton Snowboards in 2009. He also has a close business relationship with Red Bull, which makes an energy drink called Red Bull Energy.

Target, Oakley, HP, and Ubisoft are some of the other companies that have endorsed him. These endorsements help Shaun make an estimated $10 million per year without even having to put on a pair of ski boots.

Shaun White Career Info

Skateboarding

White had a lot of fans when he was young because of his skills. This is how it works: Tony Hawk, a professional skateboarder, met White at the Encinitas YMCA skate park when he was nine years old. He helped White become a professional skateboarder at the age of 16, which helped him become a better skater.

Tony was his favorite skater, but White says he was afraid to speak with him. When he saw Tony at the skate park, he would try to impress him with his moves in the hope that one day he would say something to him.

The overall Action Sports Tour Champion is one of the many titles that White has won on his skateboard. He is also the first person to compete in and win both the Summer and Winter X Games in two different sports.

Snowboarding

At the age of six, White switched from skiing to snowboarding. By the time he was seven, he had his first sponsorship deal. The five Winter Olympics that White has competed in are the most he has ever competed in.

It was White who won the snowboard halfpipe gold medal three times at 2006, 2010, and 2018 Winter Olympic games. The Winter X Games have also been held since 2002, and White has won a medal every year. Before 2013, he won 18 medals at the Winter X Games. He has 13 gold medals, three silver medals, and two bronze medals. This is the first time a male athlete has won four consecutive snowboard slopestyle medals.

His streak was broken in 2007 when he lost to Andreas Wiig and Teddy Flandreau, who took bronze. As a winner of the Air and Style Contest two years in a row in 2003 and 2004.

Conclusion

That’s all about Shaun White Net Worth. We hope you have enjoyed reading the article and found it worth reading. He earns about $10 million a year from his endorsements and sponsorships for businesses, thus contributing to his total net worth.