Is Nilou worth pulling for in Genshin Impact? Pros and cons explained

Nilou’s banner is at present obtainable in Genshin Affect alongside Albedo, and Vacationers are questioning whether or not she is value their Primogems. The restricted forex is tough to come back by, so realizing her benefits and downsides earlier than pulling on the banner is essential.

The lone dancer is a Hydro-Sword person and could be utilized as both a supporting character or DPS within the group. Nonetheless, on the finish of the day, so long as Nilou is deployed inside the Bloom group (Dendro + Hydro) in Genshin Affect, she will deal big injury.

This text displays the non-public views of the creator.

Must you pull for Nilou in Genshin Affect?

Similar to every other character in Genshin Affect, there’ll all the time be execs and cons to their abilities. For Nilou, her efficiency varies in several types of gameplay.

Nilou’s Elemental Talent (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

To start with, Nilou’s benefit is that her playstyle is extraordinarily easy and that even new gamers can get the cling of it. Her major injury supplier is her Elemental Talent, and there aren’t any difficult mechanics to notice.

The second benefit that Nilou has in Genshin Affect is how simple it’s to construct her. Whereas Key of Khaj-Nisut is her best-in-slot weapon, F2P gamers can nonetheless equip her with different 4-star weapons. She additionally accepts any sort of artifact set, so long as it may well enhance her well being.

Nilou within the open-world (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Within the open world, Nilou can also be simple to make use of as she does not want any specific motion set and her Elemental Talent is sufficient. Nonetheless, whereas she calls for nothing, the Dendro models in her group can have larger necessities. They should preserve 100% Burst uptime for Nilou to set off a Bloom response and do her magic.

Finest group for Nilou encompass two Dendro and one Hydro characters (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The primary con Nilou has within the sport is how restricted her group’s composition flexibility is. On account of her passive abilities, she will solely unleash her most potential when her celebration members encompass Dendro and Hydro characters.

The one potential Dendro models for Nilou within the present model are Dendro Traveler and Collei. This may occasionally change when Nahida, the present Dendro Archon, releases in model 3.2.

By way of battle, Nilou is sort of common when combating towards Weekly Bosses and World Bosses. It is because most enemies would transfer round endlessly, making it tough for them to get hit by the exploding Dendro Cores. Vacationers have to time their rotation completely to deal injury to their enemies. Notably, this may be tough for brand new gamers.

Nonetheless, she does exceptionally effectively within the present Spiral Abyss. A part of the reason being as a result of the present Abyss Blessing caters to rising the efficacy of the Dendro response, which offers an enormous increase to Dendro characters in Nilou’s group.

However even with out the blessing, she ought to nonetheless carry out effectively so long as her weapons and artifacts are correctly geared up.

Genshin Affect gamers planning to want for Nilou ought to guarantee they’ve at the least one constructed Dendro character on their roster so she will correctly inflict injury on their enemies.



