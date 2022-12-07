Is Modern Warfare 2 a remake of the original?

Activision’s newest recreation, Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare 2, was launched on October 27, 2022. It’s a direct sequel to the 2019 title Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare.

Many followers are confused concerning the video games’ unoriginal nomenclature. They share the identical title as the unique Trendy Warfare trilogy that began in 2007.

Each are linked in varied methods, with the most recent video games seeing returning characters comparable to Ghost, Captain Value, Sergeant Gaz, and Cleaning soap of the Job Pressure 1-4-1.

Some new characters have additionally been launched to the franchise with the most recent titles. These embrace Kate Laswell, Alejandro Vargas, and Farah Karim, who bear completely different circumstances and enemies than the unique trilogy.

Disclaimer: This text comprises delicate spoilers for Trendy Warfare 2

Trendy Warfare 2 is a comfortable reboot moderately than a remake of the unique

Trendy Warfare 2 (2022) just isn’t a remake however a comfortable reboot of the unique story, which has been enhanced for contemporary storytelling. It follows an identical storyline, with many connections and hyperlinks to the earlier trilogy.

The story of the unique saga concluded with the discharge of Trendy Warfare 3 in 2011. It cemented characters within the franchise who’ve been reimagined in new video games.

The 2009 recreation continues 5 years after the occasions of Trendy Warfare (2007), wherein a bloodbath at a Russian airport triggers a struggle between the US and Russia. The story continues with Shephard betraying Ghost and Roach, with Captain Value avenging them ultimately.

The story of the most recent title is ready three years after Trendy Warfare (2019), though with small ties to the predecessor. Al-Qatala is the principle antagonist of the sport. Job Pressure 1-4-1 takes the faction on with the assistance of Farah’s military, consisting of the Urzikstan Liberation Pressure, as varied international locations are in peril of a chemical assault.

The tip of Trendy Warfare 2 (2022) teased a well known antagonist of the earlier trilogy, Makarov, who will most certainly be the principle enemy within the subsequent collection installment. The post-credit scene additionally referenced an notorious mission from the unique Trendy Warfare 2, “No Russian,” and the storyline is predicted to proceed within the subsequent installment.

The 13-year distinction between the 2 video games has given Infinity Ward ample time to enhance each side, together with graphics, gameplay mechanics, gunplay, and every thing in between. A few of the mechanics from the earlier title have additionally been introduced again, comparable to “dolphin-diving” and the third-person mode.

The most recent installment consists of three main recreation modes — the marketing campaign, Particular Cooperative, and Multiplayer. Warzone 2 has additionally been built-in into the sport, which is free and comes with Battle Royale recreation modes and a brand new DMZ (Demilitarized) mode set in Al-Mazrah. A brand new Raids mode may also be launched through the mid-season replace subsequent week.

Trendy Warfare 2 (2022) is the primary entry within the franchise that may observe a two-year cycle, with no new Name of Obligation recreation set to be launched in 2023. Nonetheless, Activision will launch a narrative DLC for the sport, which can reportedly be a spin-off that tells the story of Ghost, a fan-favorite character of the Trendy Warfare universe.

