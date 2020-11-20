is it really * SPOILER * in the tub of Episode 4 of Season 2

Episode 4 of Season 2 of The Mandalorian, also known as Chapter 12, is finally available this morning. If you’ve seen this episode, you were surely mesmerized by a scene where we are shown a tank. If you have not seen this episode, we invite you to close the page to avoid spoilers.

/! Warning of spoilers /!

After meeting Bo-Katan last week, our Mandalorian and baby Yoda continue their journey to Ahsoka Tano. Since the razor crest is still in a sad state, they stop on the planet Nevarro, where they find Greef Karga and Cara Dune. The hero is taken on a new infiltration mission to an abandoned Empire base in what he eventually believed to be an abandoned base. In reality, this base is still occupied by a faction of the Empire doing genetic research. During the mission we can see a tank with an unknown shape inside.

Snoke or Palpatine?

This scene particularly intrigued the audience and there is something. Some think of Snoke, others of Emperor Palpatine. There is certainly a connection, as the music being played at the time of this passage is similar to the music of the sequences in which Snoke appears in The Force Awakens, but also to the music that is heard when Palpatine tells Anakin about it. Story of Darth Plagueis the Wise in Revenge of the Sith.

A few weeks ago you were offered a theory that stated that the Empire wants to get their hands on Baby Yoda, to harness his DNA and enable the creation of beings with power. This is more likely to be confirmed today. We could be in the presence of an attempt to create Snoke.

Jon Favreau himself announced it in September 2019 before the first season of The Mandalorian is released. The series will explore the origins of the First Order. It is currently unclear how, when, and how Palpatine created Snoke. The Kaiser is too weak to leave Exegol, but Moff Gideon is good at orchestrating the dirty work for him. Baby Yoda could be the key to the First Order, and we might very well witness the creation of the latter in the Mandalorian series.

The mysterious Dr. Pershing, who appears to be from Kamino, should give us more answers in the next few episodes. In any case, he seems particularly interested in Baby Yoda’s midi chlorine rate. Also note that fans are simply thinking about building a force-sensitive Stormtrooper army thanks to Baby Yoda’s blood, and that they are the ones we see at the end of the episode.

At the moment all hypotheses are open, even if we put a coin on the creation of Snoke and the First Order.

Do you think this is a snoke test that is in the tank? Take the survey and give your opinion in the comments.