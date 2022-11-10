Is IShowSpeed meeting Ronaldo today? YouTuber is going to Manchester United-Aston Villa match to see his idol

A clip of Darren “IShowSpeed” speaking a few potential meetup with Cristiano Ronaldo is gaining traction on social media because the YouTuber is thought for his obsession with the footballer.

Regardless of being from throughout the pond, Darren is sort of intimate with European soccer and anyone remotely acquainted with him will know that he idolizes the Portuguese soccer star. For this reason he and his followers have been so excited on the prospect of the 2 lastly getting to satisfy one another.

In fact, whether or not or not an in-person greeting can be doable is extremely uncertain. However the confidence of the Ohio native and his ardour for Ronaldo has clearly bought lots of people excited.

“I am about to see my idol, bro”: IShowSpeed barely conserving it collectively as he travels to observe Cristiano Ronaldo play at Previous Trafford

After a meteoric rise to the highest of YouTube leaderboards, IShowSpeed has turn out to be one of many prime streamers on the platform. Recognized for his over-the-top demeanor, tens of hundreds of followers flock to his streams frequently. The variability streamer has collaborated with among the greatest creators on the planet, be it Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, or KSI.

His gameplay on the pitch throughout the Sidemen vs YouTube All-Stars match in September was a key spotlight of the sport. He has additionally spoken to notable footballers comparable to Jesse Lingard. The latter’s look on stream final month was fairly a particular second for IShowSpeed, as the previous Manchester United participant reassured him that Cristiano Ronaldo had heard of him.

The YouTuber’s love and adoration for the footballing legend had been fairly clear in his excited perspective as he advised his viewers that he’d lastly be capable of see his idol in individual:

“I am about to go see Ronaldo, okay? That is most likely about to be one in all my, like… That is most likely going to be… I am nervous, bro. Like, I am about to go see my idol bro. I am about to go see the individual I like essentially the most bro.”

IShowSpeed wasn’t over and continued his barrage of reward for the participant:

“I am about to go see the individual I look as much as daily. I am about to go see the individual whose highlights I watch daily, bro. Cristiano freaking Ronaldo, bro.”

“Web about to interrupt”: Fan reactions to the clip

The clip shared on Twitter instantly caught the eye of his followers, who had been additionally fairly excited. Some had been nervous about his safety and questioned how he would meet Ronaldo, whereas others had been purely excited a few potential meetup:

Manchester United are internet hosting Aston Villa for a third-round match within the EFL Carabao Cup tonight and this would be the first time that IShowSpeed can be watching Cristiano Ronaldo play reside.

