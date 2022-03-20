Is iOS 15.4 update affecting your iPhone’s battery life? Here’s the complete news!!

There are likely to be battery problems if you have used iOS 15.4. Among the new features in iOS 15.4 is the ability to unlock an iPhone with a Face ID even when you are wearing a mask. However, some people have had problems after updating to the new iOS. A lot of people have taken to Twitter to report that their batteries have run out. Users said they had the same problems after installing iOS 15 on their phones.

This is what Twitter user Maxim Shishko said in a post on the app. His battery life got really bad after the iOS 15.4 update. It took another person less than 10 minutes to lose 5% of his phone’s battery.

My iPhone 13 Pro Max battery is dying because I’m running iOS 15.4 on it. Users on Twitter named Oded Shopen wrote that they could go for days without charging their phones. By mid-day, though, their phones were only half full.

Another person who goes by the name Joey Castillo had a problem with his iPhone’s battery. It has been weird ever since I updated. Sometimes, my phone won’t charge at all. When I unplug it, it’ll show 100% for a few minutes or after a restart, but then it’ll quickly drain. “That’s weird,” he said.

Some people also said that their battery percentage was stuck at a certain amount, even after they restarted their phones a lot. Even though they restarted their phones a lot, it didn’t show the correct percentage. It doesn’t look like the problem is going to stay the same. It takes a few days for an iPhone to be calibrated again, but there are chances that the battery will be back to normal soon after that.

Because Apple hasn’t done anything about the battery drain problem, people are still having trouble with their phones.

This week, iOS 15.4 was made public. If you have one of these phones, you can update to iOS 15.4:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone Xs

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone Xr

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

