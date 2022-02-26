Is Grand Turismo 7 confirmed?

After the release of Gran Turismo Sport in 2017, fans of the franchise have been waiting a long time for the next installment. Viewers who are already enticed with racing games are excited to see what the franchise can accomplish with the current hardware on the PlayStation 5.

It is speculated that on March 4, 2022, Gran Turismo 7 will release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Fans of motorsport won’t have to wait long for the much-anticipated new entry. Gran Turismo 7 like other games set for release in 2021. But then, it gets moved back to a 2022 release window due to world events and of course the pandemic breakout.

Given the game’s projected release date of 2021, there is a slew of trailers for Gran Turismo 7. The Announcement Trailer teased some of the game’s new features while showcasing stunning graphics in gameplay and cinematics.

On February 2, Gran Turismo fans got treated to a lengthy State of Play trailer. It will undoubtedly raise some excitement among the franchise’s followers a month before the game’s release. The most recent trailer is a long video that lasts around 30 minutes. Players will be able to see car tuning, thrilling new motors, and a breakdown of all of Gran Turismo 7’s essential components.

Long-time fans will be thrilled to learn that numerous courses, including Trial Mountain Circuit, Willow Springs, and Blue Moon Bay Speedway, will be returning to the franchise. At the debut, players can expect over 90 tracks, which is a new high for the franchise. With the PS5 at their disposal, developers Polyphony Digital have promised to make the most of the technology.

On the PS5, this fresh new game will get rendered in native 4K at 60 frames per second. Because most gamers do not own televisions capable of enhanced performance, Polyphony does not intend to exceed 60 frames per second.

That’s it. For more updates, keep visiting the page regularly!!