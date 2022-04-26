Is Elon Musk the Biological Father of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s daughter Oonagh?

Half the world is now interested in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Divorce court case. Heard’s $50 million defamation case against Johnny Depp has now been going on for two weeks, and there are still many shocking revelations to come out.

Reports say that Johnny now wants to find out if Amber’s ex-billionaire boyfriend, Elon Musk, is the father of her daughter, who was born last year. He wants to find out if Musk is the biological father. Heard was married to Johnny Depp at the time of the 2020 libel case. Depp had said that Elon and Heard had a brief relationship while the Aquaman actress was still married to him.

Amber Heard called herself a domestic violence survivor in an article for the Washington Post in 2018. Johnny Depp filed a defamation case against her because of the article. Johnny Depp Divorce case is taking a lot of different turns and twists every day. It doesn’t matter if this report about Johnny Depp allegedly asking Amber’s daughter who her real father is true.

It’s said that in the next court case, Johnny Depp will be looking into whether his ex-wife Amber Heard had her daughter ‘Oonagh Paige’ with her (alleged) ex-boyfriend Elon Musk, based on claims that they made embryos together. One of Heard’s mom’s friends told Mirror that the billionaire was suing the Aquaman actress to get rid of the embryos because she wanted to have babies with him, but he didn’t want her to do that.

First, the news website doesn’t look like it’s real. When Elon and Amber kept some embryos, it isn’t clear if the Aquaman actress used them to have a child through surrogacy. As it turns out, there is no proof that Musk sued Heard to get rid of those “apparently” saved embryos.

Also, it’s important to note that the defamation case is still in court, so it would be premature to come to a decision at this point. Depp is not looking for the biological father of Heard’s daughter, so the report that said he was isn’t true.

For more such updates on Johnny Depp Divorce, stay tuned with us!!

Related: