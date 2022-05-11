Is Elon Musk Reversing Trump Twitter Ban? Here’s the complete news!!

Yes, you’ve read it right!! Elon Musk has talked about reversing Trump Twitter Ban. However, the action is not as simple as it may seem.

Elon Musk has been working on a deal to buy Twitter. He said that once the deal is done, he will end Donald Trump’s permanent ban on the platform. The comment has gotten a lot of backlashes online, with many people saying that “their worst fear is coming true.”

Musk said that the Trump Twitter ban was “morally bad” and “flat-out wrong” at a Financial Times automotive conference on Tuesday. He went on to say that not letting the Republican politician speak on the platform “was a mistake because it turned off a big part of the country and didn’t stop Donald Trump from speaking in the end,” as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

After the Capitol Hill takeover in January 2021, Trump was banned from Twitter for good because he had broken the rules so many times. The company then said that his tweets were “highly likely to encourage and inspire people to do the same illegal things that happened at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

As Musk started to get criticism for saying that the decision should be changed, Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey defended him. He also tweeted, echoing Musk’s thoughts, “In general, permanent bans are a failure of ours and don’t work.”

Most people said that Musk’s statement didn’t surprise them because it was exactly what they thought would happen when he tried to take over Twitter to fight for “free speech.” Many people also said that lifting the ban would mean the opposite of what he said it would. Others said that reversing Trump Twitter Ban even after his past provocative tweets is absolutely disastrous. They said that “it will be on Musk” if something like what happened on Capitol Hill happened again.

On the other hand, Trump has said that he will not return to Twitter, no matter who owns it. “I will not use Twitter. Last month, after hearing about Musk’s Twitter deal, Trump was quoted by Fox News as saying, “I’m staying on Truth.”

Last month, the person with the most money in the world made a $44 billion takeover offer on Twitter. But he said it wasn’t set in stone and that it should be done in the next two to three months at the latest.

