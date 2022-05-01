Is Chrishell Stause Still Dating Jason Oppenheim? Know Truth Here

Chrishell Stause is an American woman who was born on July 21, 1981. She is an American citizen. Stause is most well known for her roles in All My Children and Days of Our Lives as Amanda Dillon and Jordan Ridgeway, respectively. She is also well-known for her performance in the Netflix original series Selling Sunset. In this article, you will learn everything you need to know about Chrishell Stause’s relationship life.

Chrishell Stause Personal Life

Justin Hartley and Stause were confirmed to be engaged in July 2016, and the couple announced their engagement on January 22, 2014. When they tie the knot? 28th of October, 2017.

Because they couldn’t work things out, Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019. 25: According to Stause, Hartley informed her of the divorce 45 minutes before the news broke in the media, which is what she told her. She filed for divorce in December 2019, claiming she didn’t agree with Hartley’s separation date of July 8, 2019. On February 22, 2021, two people were married.

She began dating Dancing with the Stars dancer Keo Motsepe in December 2020. From December 2020 to February 2020, they were together. In “Selling Sunset,” he is both her co-star and her boss. She announced on Instagram in July 2021 that she had begun a relationship with him, which ended in December 2021, after they had broken up.

She has talked about how her father, who adopted her in infancy, raised her on Instagram several times. She has yet to meet her biological father. Her biological father, who is from Spain and Japan, has Spanish and Japanese ancestry.

Stause has four sisters, all of whom bear her name. Shonda, her older sister, starred in seasons 1 and 3 of Selling Sunset. She was born and raised in the city of St. Louis.

Are Chrishell Stause And Jason Oppenheim Still Dating?

This is one of the main stories of Season 5 because Chrishell Stause and Jason are together. Chrishell and Jason took a trip to Italy in July 2021, even before the season began. This was the point at which their friendship evolved into something more than just friendship. As far as we know, it was around that period. By July, they’d been dating long enough for Jason to surprise Chrishell with a bouquet of roses for her birthday. All of this was shot during the time between season 4 and season 5 filming.

The couple made numerous public appearances after that, including at the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (where Cynthia helped star Simu Liu buy a house in Selling Sunset Season 4).

Summer romance existed, but it did not last until the end of the year. Chrishell and Jason’s close acquaintances reported that they split up before Christmas in 2021, but they didn’t disclose for how long.

“Chrishell and I are no longer together,” Oppenheim added, “but we are still great friends who will always love and support each other.” He says, “She was the best girlfriend I’ve ever had, and our relationship was the happiest and most rewarding of our lives.”

Why Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Relationship End?

As this is also a part of Season 5 of Selling Sunset, we’re now entering SPOILER territory. As Season 5 progresses, it becomes brutally clear that Chrishell is ready to start a family and wants to do so very soon. She believes Jason is the parent she desires since they have a strong, supportive, and healthy relationship.

Jason, who is known for his aversion to commitment, mulls over the idea in depth. He spends numerous episodes pondering whether or not he is ready to start a family. Even though he is still “madly in love” with Chrishell, Jason soon realises that he is simply not ready to create a family.

What Jason Oppenheim Said To People After breakup ?

On Season 5 of Selling Sunset, he told PEOPLE that he doesn’t want to go back to the beginning of his relationship with Stause.

“It’s almost like being divorced and having to see your wedding film,” he remarked. What’s the goal of it all?

When it comes to splits, Oppenheim considers this one to be his “most challenging for sure.” He admitted that he is still trying to figure out how to move on from the breakup.

He’s only had a couple meaningful relationships in his life. This was the most serious in many ways: “It was real, profound, and loving.” That’s how it felt. ” Of course, I still love her, so this has been a difficult process for me.

Who Is Jason Oppenheim Dating?

Jason is currently without a partner. Even if they are no longer together, people who are “best friends” still have feelings for each other. After their breakup, Chrishell has been linked to a new boyfriend. Jason claims he’s still having a “difficult” time and hasn’t been linked to anyone new. Jason was “heartbroken” about the reason they broke up two months after they broke up, according to a close friend and co-star of Jason and Chrishell who told Us Weekly that Jason was still “madly in love” with Chrishell two months after they broke up.

Months later, Jason said the same thing. “I love her,” he said to Us Weekly on April 21. I’ll always be in love with her.”This is something I’ll always do.” She was a wonderful person, so there is a lot of sadness. ” Moving on, he added, has been difficult. He told the news source that this is more difficult than he anticipated and that it will take longer than he anticipated.

“Chrishell has inspired me, showing me happiness, love, and what it’s like to be in a relationship with someone you admire.”

Chrishell Was Recently Reported With An Australian Musician .

Chrishell frequently updates her Instagram with photos of her current experiences. On the other hand, Jason does not appear to be a particularly prominent person, and his social media updates are primarily about his profession.

Chrishell has been accused of having an affair with a Melbourne, Australia-based artist named G Flip in recent days. Jason does not appear to be in a relationship at the present time. It is unclear how much credence should be accorded to rumours.

