Is Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) worth playing in 2023?

Developed by Infinity Ward and revealed by Activision, first-person shooter online game Name of Obligation Fashionable Warfare (2019) is the sixteenth installment within the Name of Obligation sequence and a reboot of the Fashionable Warfare sub-series.

Fashionable Warfare 2, the newest title within the sequence, launched lower than three months in the past, grew to become Activision’s fastest-selling Name of Obligation sport, surpassing $1 billion in gross sales simply 10 days after its launch. Nevertheless, the brand new title’s slow-paced gameplay shouldn’t be suited for individuals who desire the arcade play fashion, which Fashionable Warfare (2019) possesses. However is it nonetheless viable to play virtually 4 years later?

Name of Obligation Fashionable Warfare (2019) is simply as enjoyable as 4 years in the past

As of 2023, the sport remains to be broadly performed and regarded by many to be top-of-the-line entries within the franchise. The sport incorporates a strong multiplayer mode with numerous maps, sport modes, a lore-filled Particular Ops mode, and a well-received single-player marketing campaign.

One of many sport’s greatest attracts is its multiplayer mode, which gives numerous distinctive sport modes similar to 2v2 Gunfight, NVG mode (Evening-Imaginative and prescient Goggles), Group Defender, and Cyber Assault, which aren’t out there on any of the opposite new Name of Obligation video games.

The multiplayer additionally consists of a number of widespread maps, every with its personal distinctive design and structure, similar to Cargo and Shoot Home. The sport’s weapons and perks system add depth and customization to the multiplayer expertise. This will increase the talent hole and requires gamers to grasp numerous elements of the sport.

The sport’s single-player marketing campaign is well-received and incorporates a gripping story and intense cinematic motion. The marketing campaign has been praised for its robust writing, voice appearing, and degree of design. The title ought to take roughly six hours to beat.

Moreover, the sport has a big participant base and lively group, making certain that there are all the time different gamers to matchmake with. It was additionally the primary title within the sequence to assist cross-play, permitting you to play with your folks throughout completely different platforms.

There’s additionally a gradual stream of updates, and though the sport might not obtain new maps, weapons, and sport modes, the updates all through the 4 years have accrued to current an endless expertise.

There are hardly any bugs or glitches, as most have been ironed out because the sport’s launch. Fashionable Warfare (2019) performs properly on previous-generation consoles and PCs that won’t have the ability to run the newest video games.

It is value noting that the sport has been round for some time, and if you happen to’re in search of one thing new, you could wish to take a look at different titles which were launched since. Nevertheless, if you happen to’re a fan of the Name of Obligation franchise and revel in fast-paced, multiplayer FPS video games, then Name of Obligation Fashionable Warfare (2019) remains to be a sport that’s value enjoying in 2023.

