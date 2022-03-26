Is Bridgeton Season 2 Worth Watching? Find its complete review here!!

Bridgerton is back for its second season. There are more lavish balls, lush gardens, people staring at each other, delicate dresses tried on at the Modiste, more slanderous gossip about the people of the “Ton,” and the mystery of Lady Whistledown’s identity. We, the fans, have known each other since the end of Season 1. During the Regency, Penelope Featherington is the gossip girl. She wears a cloak and speaks Irish when she gets her work done.

This season doesn’t have the Duke of Bassett, played by Rege-Jean Page, who seemed to add a lot of steamy elements to the historical genre last season. The only thing that bothers me is that there aren’t as many sex scenes as there used to be. He was, in fact, more interesting than Anthony, even though his Season 1 storyline was based on a mix-up between “won’t” and “can’t.” If Anthony has been hailed as the hero this season, we have to accept it.

Simon’s wife, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), pops up from time to time to give her brother a quick piece of advice. I guess we’ll have to make do with what we have, but it looks like Bridgerton was going for a more mature and romantic story this time. There’s a limited amount of success, even if it takes a long time to get there at times.

Our next stop is a grand British society you don’t see on your schoolwork, like Splitsville set in the Regency period. Everyone is of marriageable age and all “mamas” are looking for men for their kids to marry. This season is all about Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), a character who is rough around the edges but is really a softy at heart.

At the end of Season 1, the love of his life told him that he couldn’t accept her in public, even though he had tried to do everything he could. The viscount in Season 2 isn’t very happy about having to go to balls and look for a wife. We learn about his past. He was an overwhelmed man child who had to look after a lot of lands after his father died suddenly. Tch, tch, that.

The show tries very hard to make us believe that he is like Jane Austen’s Mr. Darcy, but we don’t believe them. He meets Kate Sharma, who is very proud of herself. They fight right away. It’s hard not to because his ideas about women are so bad, and he doesn’t seem to understand that.

There are no other Regency girls like her, so she can walk through puddles and show her ankles. People who fight with each other are always interesting to him. Anthony isn’t Darcy, so he can’t be Austen’s character, and he has a hard time making his own Bridgerton personality interesting.

Do you like Bridgerton Season 2? Let us know in the comment section below. Your feedback really matters!!