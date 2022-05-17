Is Berserk Season 3 Officially Confirmed? Find more about expected plot, cast, release date, and trailer here!!

We no longer have to wait. The long-awaited anime Berserk Season 3 is likely to come back to our screens. Based on what we know, the next installment of Berserk will come out sooner than we thought. Also, the people who made it have hinted before that they might make another one. Happily, the third part will come out later than we thought.

Berserk Season 3 is a boring dream anime TV show in Japan called Beruseruku. The three films in the Golden Age Arc set to go on with Berserk. The video version of the anime is called Berserk. An interesting fact is that a 1997 movie with a similar title caused trouble. Kentarou Miura wrote and drew the manga series, which began on April 25, 1989, and has been going on ever since.

In 1997, the manga series was turned into an anime TV show, which told the story arc of the manga’s conviction. In 2012 and 2013, the Gold Age story arc from the manga was turned into a three-part anime film series.

The first part called Berserk: Ougon Jidai-hen I-Haou no Tamago came out on February 4, 2012. It was followed by Berserk: Organ Jidai-hen li-Doldrey Kouryaku on June 23, 2012, and Berserk, Ougon Jidai-hen all-Kourin on February 1, 2013. Find more about Berserk Season 3 Release Date here.

What is Berserk Season 3 Episode 1 Plot?

Berserk takes place in the made-up Kingdom of Midland and follows greedy Guts as he looks for matches all over the kingdom. The gut is a man who likes to fight. He uses a sword that is much bigger than he is, and even though the odds are against him, he rushes to win any fight.

Griffith notices Guts’ bravery in battle one day. He is the spiritual leader of a group of soldiers called the Band of the Hawk. Griffith uses Guts to show that Guts is a threat to the other people in the group. So, Guts says he is sorry and challenges Griffith to a fight. Griffith takes on the task without fear and wins Guts, so he can join the gang.

Guts is now a member of the Band of the Hawk and must fight alongside Griffith and other warriors against the Empire of Chunder. Griffith seems to have his plan, which surprises everyone else.

Guts decide to leave the Band of the Hawk after they finish their mission, even though Griffith tries to convince him to stay. He joins the squad years later and notices that it is not as strong as it used to be and that it is being chased across Midland for a terrorist act committed by Griffith, who has been locked up since then.

Guts help the troops free Griffith, but when they do, they find that he has been changed while he was in captivity. Now that Griffith isn’t what he used to be, the Band of the Hawk should try to get back their name in Midland. So, their fight to get back to how attractive they used to end scarily.

He is trying to change his fate, even though he was marked for death and vampires kept trying to kill him. This shows, though, that it is not easy at all. Because of this, Guts gets help along the way from some unlikely people.

As the book goes on, the Midland quickly falls into chaos. Vampires start showing up and start killing people all over the area. While that was going on, years of constant struggle turned into a series on Guts.

He wants to change his fate, so he goes to Elfhelm, a strange place where vampires aren’t allowed to go.

When will Berserk Season 3 come out?

As the second season came to an end with a message, “The Story Continues.” So, it seems likely that Berserk will have a third season. No new chapters of Anime will come out until the ebook for Volume 41 of the manga is out. Volume 41 will likely come out in 2021. So, Season 3 of Berserk might come out in 2022.

Because of this, Season 3 of Berserk has not yet been made. There’s also a chance that the ongoing pandemic will affect the making of season 3. The people who are making Berserk season 3 have not given a reliable release date until now. As soon as the producers give us a date we can trust, we’ll let you know.

In addition to this, if makers have enough material, they would surely go for Berserk Season 4 as well. Just wait and watch!!

Season 3 of Berserk Cast Info

As far as the characters of Berserk Season 3 is concerned, we just know little about them.

Puck is Kaoru Mizuhara.

Isidro is Erik Scott Kimerer.

Toa Yukinari will play the part of Casca.

Hiroaki Lwanaga is going to play the part of Guts.

Is there any trailer for Berserk Season 3?

There is no trailer yet for Season 3 of Berserk. We’ll let you know when we get a trailer for anime and Berserk Season 3 English Dub. Till then, you can binge-watch the series and stay tuned with us for more such updates!!

