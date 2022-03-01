Is Asus 8Z worth buying? Here’s the complete Review!!

Apple did something remarkable a few years ago when it released the iPhone mini, putting tiny phones back into the spotlight. I spent a few days with the Asus 8Z, and here’s what I think of the smallest Android flagship on the market today.

Aesthetics and design

My major gripe with today’s cellphones is their large size for my hands. The Asus 8z fills the void and replaces the iPhone 13 Mini as a pocketable option.

But what about the size of this phone? Is it possible for me to carry my phone in my little pocket? The answer is “yes.” To my understanding, it’s India’s smallest high-end Android flagship. (Hello!) I can operate this phone with just one hand. The Asus 8z is somewhat smaller than the iPhone 13, despite its appearance.

Audio and visuals

Although the Asus 8z is technically a phone, it does not appear. The Samsung AMOLED display on the 8Z is 5.9 inches and features a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels or 445 pixels per inch. The phone’s front panel is flat, and it’s constructed in such a manner that it seems to be a little gadget.

Not only is the screen HDR10 certified, but it also has a smooth 120Hz fast refresh rate. Adaptive refresh rates, which change between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, are supported by the panel. The battery is less likely to be removed quickly in this manner.

Performance and battery

So, how does the Asus 8z fare in terms of performance, and is it a good value for money? The good news is that it functions without a hitch. It gets powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU, also found in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The phone is a multitasking monster, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (sadly, no microSD slot).

Dual cameras are excellent, if not exceptional.

On the rear, there’s a 64MP primary camera with a 1/1.17-inch Sony IMX686 sensor with OI and a 12MP secondary camera with a 1/2.25-inch Sony IMX363 sensor with a 113-degree field of view.

