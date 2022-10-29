Is Andrew Tate going to return to Twitter? Elon Musk plans to allegedly reverse lifetime suspensions

After having taken over Twitter, Elon Musk is now seeking to reverse all of the lifetime bans that had been beforehand handed out. This contains the controversial determine Andrew Tate. For these out of the loop, Tate was not too long ago banned from a number of established social media platforms, together with Fb, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

If Elon Musk had been to unban all of the suspended accounts on Twitter, it might deliver a flurry of notable people again to the platform. Other than Andrew Tate, notable names equivalent to former US President Donald Trump, radio present host Alex Jones, and controversial influencer Calvin “LeafyIsHere” might additionally make a comeback.

The information was lined by a number of retailers and content material creators. DramaAlert host Daniel “Keemstar” took to Twitter to report on the chance as properly. He posted:

Elon Musk is eradicating life time suspensions on Twitter! Trump , Alex Jones , Andrew Tate , Leafy & Jayln will probably be returning. #DramaAlert Elon Musk is eradicating life time suspensions on Twitter! Trump , Alex Jones , Andrew Tate , Leafy & Jayln will probably be returning. #DramaAlert

Elon Musk to facilitate Andrew Tate’s return?

Andrew Tate obtained a slew of suspensions from varied social media platforms earlier this 12 months as a consequence of his controversial statements about girls. His views have typically been criticized for being “hypermasculine” and “poisonous.”

Nonetheless, Elon Musk’s new regime would possibly introduce some notable modifications. In accordance with an article by Bloomberg, Musk plans to unban customers who’ve obtained everlasting suspension beneath the earlier administration. The article learn:

“Musk additionally intends to get rid of everlasting bans on customers as a result of he doesn’t consider in lifelong prohibitions, the individual mentioned. Which means folks beforehand booted off the platform could also be allowed to return.”

Bloomberg additionally reported that Musk can be wanting into different types of curtailment:

“In response to a Twitter consumer complaining they’re being ‘shadowbanned, ghostbanned, search banned,’ in addition to having followers eliminated, Musk mentioned in a tweet on Friday that he will probably be ‘digging in additional at this time.'”

Solely time will inform if the alleged modifications enforced on the platform by Elon Musk. For these wanting to take a look at Andrew Tate’s content material, he can nonetheless be discovered on Rumble, a social media platform that promotes free speech.

Followers react to the information replace

Andrew Tate’s ban has been extremely publicized and debated throughout the web. Many consider that his censorship was justified, whereas others assume that his ban is curbing his proper to free speech.

Twitter customers shared their ideas relating to the most recent information report about banned accounts on the platform. This is what they needed to say:

@KEEMSTAR bro mentioned Leafy like he is as related as Trump & Tate @KEEMSTAR bro mentioned Leafy like he is as related as Trump & Tate

Andrew Tate has a podcast referred to as Tate Speech that he co-hosts together with his youthful brother Tristan Tate. Nonetheless, he’s but to react to Musk’s statements.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



