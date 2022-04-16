Is American Rapper 6ix9ine rich? Find 6ix9ine net worth and biography here!!

6IX9INE, also known as TEKASHI 69 is an American rapper from New York City. There are many people who don’t like Hernandez’s behavior or the way he screams in his songs. Check 6ix9ine net worth and early life details here.

Tekashi is one of the most controversial rappers in the world, both in terms of his art and his personal life. His first single, “Gummo,” came out in 2017 and reached number 12 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed there for a long time.

6ix9ine Net Worth

6ix9ine net worth is $5 million, as of now. A lot of people don’t like Tekashi’s music or how he acts, but still, he has lots of money and succeeded to fetch plenty of record-breaking projects.

A lot of sources say that he earns $0.006 to $0.0084 for every Spotify stream. A million streams would cost $6000 to $8400. In this case, if Spotify listeners only listen to one song a month, the rapper would pay 72,000 to 100,800 dollars a month for his music.

6ix9ine Early Life

Born on May 8, 1996, Daniel Hernandez is known as Tekashi69. They are from Mexico and Puerto Rico. His mother is from Mexico and his father is from Puerto Rico. At nine, he didn’t meet his father. His father was not alive until then. On the other hand, Daniel Sr. was a heroin addict who was sent to prison. Eventually, his father would say that Daniel Sr. was not able to see his son because the mother’s family cut up the letters Daniel Jr sent from jail.

In 2010, when Daniel was 14, Daniel’s stepfather was shot dead on the steps of the family home. The family had a hard time making ends meet. The death did a lot of damage to Daniel’s body, so he needed to see a therapist to treat PSD and depression. When he was in 8th grade, he was expelled from school for acting out. Following school, Daniel worked at a grocery store to help his family make money.

6ix9ine Career Details

It was when Daniel was 16 years old that he first started to rap. Early on, Daniel met the CEO of a record label at the Brooklyn store where he worked, and that led to him getting a job at the store. Peter “Righteous P” Rogers was the owner of a record label called Hikari-Ultra, and he worked there. Peter told Daniel to start releasing his own songs.

His first song, called “69,” came out in 2014. He would make a lot of new singles this year. There were a lot of albums and videos from Tekashi 6ix9ine over the next three years, and he gained some popularity in the underground hip-hop scene because of them.

Tekashi69 released his first mixtape, called Day69, in 2018. The first single “Gummo” came in at No. 6 on the US Rap chart, and at No. 7 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart. It also came in at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

6IX9INE’s single “Kooda” was also certified Gold. It reached number 29 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart and number 50 on the Billboard Hot 100, both of which are in the United States. For his song “Keke,” Fetty Wap and A Boogie with the Hoodia made it to 20 on the US Rap chart, 22 on the US R&B/Hip-Hops chart, and 43 on the Billboard Hot 100.

6ix9ine Record-Breaking Deals

In the past, 6IX9INE has used social media to brag about several record and management deals that he has had. In January 2018, he said on Instagram that he had signed a record deal worth $7.5 million. Birdman, who owns the company, is said to have hired him as a manager for $15 million. About a month after that, he said he had signed a deal with a headphone company worth $4.9 million. According to a lot of people who work in the music business, there’s no evidence that any of these deals are even close to real.

He signed a record deal with 10K Projects in October 2019. People say it is worth at least $10 million and that two future albums, one in English and the other in Spanish, will be part of the deal.

In July 2020, Tekashii said that he had signed a deal with the live streaming company GlobalStreamNow that would pay him $5 million over five years. During the deal, you get to see one virtual show on September 5, 2020.

6ix9ine Legal Issues

In the past, Tekashi69 has been arrested for a lot of things. As of 2015, he had been charged with child pornography. He pleaded guilty to the charge. For three years, he was on probation, but he didn’t have to register as a sex offender.

He had to stay away from sexually explicit images online and get his GED, but he didn’t have to. He failed the GED test in the end. In July of last year, he was arrested because he had a warrant out for his arrest because he allegedly choked someone at a Houston shopping mall.

In 2018, he was arrested on charges of having guns, drugs, and running a business with them. This way, he could avoid a sentence of 47 years in prison. He agreed to testify against Nine Trey Bloods gang members to avoid that. This is how it went: He spoke for several days in September 2019.

He said the Nine Trey Bloods Gang let him pretend to be a member as long as he paid for the group. That’s what he also said in court. He said that after the release of “Gummo,” he started making an average of $60,000 a month from YouTube royalties and live fees.

Conclusion

Tekashi69 is an American rapper, social media personality, and convicted felon. As of this writing, 6ix9ine net worth is about $5 million. For more such details, stay connected with us.