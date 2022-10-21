Is Alex in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign story?

Spoiler Warning for Name of Responsibility: Trendy Warfare 2

Alex was one of many playable characters who was first featured in Name of Responsibility: Trendy Warfare (2019). He quickly grew to become a fan favourite after his look as a result of thriller surrounding his character and his decision-making to refuse direct order and as a substitute do the suitable factor.

Close to the tip of Trendy Warfare, Alex decides to sacrifice himself for the better good, which can see him die on the finish of his mission. Nevertheless, he miraculously survives and comes again. With the newly launched Trendy Warfare 2, followers have been hoping to see the charismatic and secretive character return for the sequel.

Right here is every little thing you’ll want to learn about Alex and whether or not he’s again for this long-awaited sequel.

Fan hypothesis and the thriller surrounding Alex in Trendy Warfare 2

On the finish of Trendy Warfare, Alex joined Process Power 141, which incorporates Group chief Captain John Worth, Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, Sergeant “Cleaning soap” MacTavish, lone-wolf Simon “Ghost” Riley, and Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Particular Forces.

This has led to a lot hypothesis about his attainable return within the sequel. Leaks and rumors relating to different characters have additionally appeared.

There have been quite a few questions on whether or not he died close to the tip of Trendy Warfare within the exploding constructing. His loss of life was by no means proven throughout these occasions, thus making room for a attainable return.

It was lastly confirmed that Alex was alive together with his return in Season 3 of Trendy Warfare. Nevertheless, there was no clarification as to how he survived or how he obtained his prosthetic leg.

The official Name of Responsibility channel dropped a trailer revealing sure iconic characters with the gameplay reveal. Whereas Alex was nonetheless not proven, it did little to quench the thirst of devoted followers.

There have been quite a few conspiracy theories surrounding Alex’s disappearance. Nevertheless, none with sufficient proof to substantiate the claims.

So is Alex again for Trendy Warfare 2 marketing campaign story?

Sadly, the reply is no. Alex is nowhere to be seen within the Trendy Warfare 2 marketing campaign story, and even hinted at. Followers are already being disillusioned over this as he was thought of a favourite alongside the basic Trendy Warfare character lineup. Along with his introduction to different titles being outstanding as effectively, it was a shock for many followers to not see him as a recurring character.

But some stay hopeful about Alex’s return as there may be extra to be heard about Process Power 141. Activision has already established him as a key character within the Name of Responsibility franchise together with his addition to Name of Responsibility: Warzone and Name of Responsibility: Cell. So, it will be shocking for him to not return for future installments or different CoD titles.

As extra seasons slowly roll out for the brand new Trendy Warfare title, there may nonetheless be an opportunity of Alex’s return, even when as a small look.



