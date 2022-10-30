Is Adriana Chechik pregnant? Streamer reveals she was carrying at the time of back-breaking TwitchCon fall

Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik revealed throughout her most up-to-date stream that she was pregnant when she had the back-breaking accident on the current TwitchCon.

The information shocked the world contemplating the incident was harmful and Chechik’s damage not solely required her to bear surgical procedure however medical doctors additionally needed to insert a steel rod in her again. On her first post-surgery stream, she gave an replace on her situation and knowledgeable her viewers that she too had no concept that she was pregnant when she was admitted to the hospital after the foam-pit incident.

Adriana Chechik had no concept she was pregnant when she was admitted to the hospital post-TwitchCon accident

Followers had been in for a nice shock as Adriana Chechik returned to streaming carrying a Halloween costume and gave some perception into her medical situation. Whereas enjoying the multiplayer survival sport Scum, the streamer advised her viewers that she was pregnant in the course of the accident.

She mentioned:

“I do not care if everybody’s gonna know, however I used to be pregnant. And I did not discover out until I used to be within the hospital.”

She additionally revealed that as a consequence of medical problems along with her surgical procedure, she needed to terminate the being pregnant.

She continued:

“So I even have like loopy hormones. However I’m not pregnant anymore due to the surgical procedure. I could not preserve it.”

San Diego TwitchCon noticed fairly a number of controversial incidents and the foam-pit accident was by far essentially the most talked about one. The clip of Adriana Chechik writhing in ache on the conference did the rounds on social media platforms. Netizens then started debating why and the way the streamer may very well be damage so badly after touchdown in a pit of froth.

The streaming neighborhood was outraged that one thing so critical might have occurred and the incident sparked outrage as people blamed the organizers for not taking ample precautions to make sure the security of members.

Within the video above, Chechik jumps into the froth pit, which appears to be a safe place, solely to land on her tailbone and maintain critical accidents. The streamer may be seen making an attempt to face up whereas, nonetheless, she ultimately wanted the help of medical professionals after step by step realizing how extreme her state of affairs was.

Social media reactions to Adriana Chechik’s being pregnant information

The information of the being pregnant has obtained a number of reactions from the streaming neighborhood on the whole. The clip has accrued over 100,000 views inside a day and social media has been buzzing with many individuals reacting to the information. Listed here are a number of the reactions from Reddit:

With over 800,000 followers on Twitch, Adriana Chechik has change into fairly a well-liked streamer on the platform. Followers had been fairly relieved to see her again and had been understandably heartbroken upon listening to about her being pregnant. Many clearly need her to sue the Amazon-owned streaming platform for negligence, however there was no information on that entrance.

