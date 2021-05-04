Iron Powder Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2029
Across the globe, there has been significant growth in the vehicle production which in turn is expected to drive the demand for the iron powder market over the forecast period. In the automotive industry, iron powder is consumed for the powder metallurgy application through which several automotive parts, gears, bearing and Sintered components, among others. In recent times, additive manufacturing and Metal Injection Molding (MIM) process in gaining traction in several end use industries owing to which the demand for iron powder is expected to increase across the globe.
Iron powder is a particle form of iron with a particle size, varying from 20-200 μm. In industry, Iron powder are produced through solid reduced, atomized and electrolytic process. However, the selection of the manufacturing process is depend upon particle size and uniformity in the production process. Moreover, Iron powder is also referred as zero valent iron (ZVI) powders. Iron powder finds usage in several industrial applications such as automotive, food, packaging, and coating, among others.
The Iron Powder report covers exhaustive analysis on,
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand Scenario
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in Iron Powder market
- Competition & Companies involved in Iron Powder market
- Technology used in Iron Powder Market
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes,
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)
- Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)
In terms of the demand, the global iron powder market is dominated by East Asia, especially by China, and Japan. Moreover, this is mainly attributed to increasing automotive production and aircraft fleet in region which in turn drive demand for iron powder market. The East Asia iron powder market is expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, in North America, and Europe, the MIM and powder metallurgy application are gaining traction owing to which demand for iron powder is expected to increase over the forecast period. In terms of consumption, the North America and Europe iron powder market is expected to register steady growth over the forecast period.
Iron Powder Market: Segmentation
On the basis of end use, the Global Iron Powder Market is segmented into
- Aerospace & defense
- Automotive
- Oil & Gas
- Medical
- Others
On the basis of type, the Global Iron Powder Market is segmented into
- Unalloyed
- Alloyed
- Insulated Iron powder
On the basis of manufacturing process, the Global Iron Powder Market is segmented into
- Physical
- Atomization
- Electro deposition
- Chemical
- Reduction
- Decomposition
- Mechanical
- Pulverization
Iron Powder Market: Key participants
Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global Iron Powder market are:
- BASF SE
- Sandvik AB
- Rio Tinto plc
- ATI powder metals
- CNPC Powder metals
- Hoganas AB
- Yingtan Longding New Materials & Technology Co., Ltd.
- CNPC POWDER GROUP CO., LTD
