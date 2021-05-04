Iron Powder Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2029

Across the globe, there has been significant growth in the vehicle production which in turn is expected to drive the demand for the iron powder market over the forecast period. In the automotive industry, iron powder is consumed for the powder metallurgy application through which several automotive parts, gears, bearing and Sintered components, among others. In recent times, additive manufacturing and Metal Injection Molding (MIM) process in gaining traction in several end use industries owing to which the demand for iron powder is expected to increase across the globe.

Iron powder is a particle form of iron with a particle size, varying from 20-200 μm. In industry, Iron powder are produced through solid reduced, atomized and electrolytic process. However, the selection of the manufacturing process is depend upon particle size and uniformity in the production process. Moreover, Iron powder is also referred as zero valent iron (ZVI) powders. Iron powder finds usage in several industrial applications such as automotive, food, packaging, and coating, among others.

The Iron Powder report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand Scenario

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in Iron Powder market

Competition & Companies involved in Iron Powder market

Technology used in Iron Powder Market

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes,

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

In terms of the demand, the global iron powder market is dominated by East Asia, especially by China, and Japan. Moreover, this is mainly attributed to increasing automotive production and aircraft fleet in region which in turn drive demand for iron powder market. The East Asia iron powder market is expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, in North America, and Europe, the MIM and powder metallurgy application are gaining traction owing to which demand for iron powder is expected to increase over the forecast period. In terms of consumption, the North America and Europe iron powder market is expected to register steady growth over the forecast period.

Iron Powder Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end use, the Global Iron Powder Market is segmented into

Aerospace & defense

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Medical

Others

On the basis of type, the Global Iron Powder Market is segmented into

Unalloyed

Alloyed

Insulated Iron powder

On the basis of manufacturing process, the Global Iron Powder Market is segmented into

Physical Atomization Electro deposition

Chemical Reduction Decomposition

Mechanical Pulverization



Iron Powder Market: Key participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global Iron Powder market are:

BASF SE

Sandvik AB

Rio Tinto plc

ATI powder metals

CNPC Powder metals

Hoganas AB

Yingtan Longding New Materials & Technology Co., Ltd.

CNPC POWDER GROUP CO., LTD

