Iron Man will change the world by becoming a cosmic god

The world of Marvel is huge and is eagerly awaited. While the common man is content to scratch the surface in his Marvel Cinematic Universe, the House of Ideas proposes new adventures with its comic book edition, which began in the late 1930s. One of its latest editions dedicated to Iron Man, Marvel now invites us to discover a Tony Stark who is more powerful than ever.

Problems signed korvac

Last March we told you about a new comic book that featured Thanos as a god. This new series, launched in 2020, lets us discover a world where Tony Stark no longer wears red and gold armor and the world is facing a robot revolution. A few problems later, Korvac made a comeback. The antagonist of this narrative arc offers us several memorable scenes, such as the one in which Thanos is considered god in the seventh edition or the one in which Iron Man becomes a cosmic god.

You don’t dream, Iron Man will actually put on the boots of a cosmic god. As? “Or what? Well, in order to find out, you need to learn the context. For this direction Taa II, better known under the name Vaisseau-Monde. This ship the size of a Möbius ribbon is the hideout of Galactus, also known as the planet eater. And to become even more powerful, Korvac, a former terrestrial computer technician turned super villain, intends to siphon off Galactus’ powers.

After suffering multiple defeats, Iron Man saw his mind wane. And for good reason, Stark was so injured that he can no longer take off his armor. In another incident, Korvac teleported him so far that the hero of the earth could not save his friends in time. In the face of this determined and powerful super villain alone, Stark is desperate. And in order not to help anything, the Living Tribunal, a cosmic entity responsible for maintaining cosmic balance in all realities and dimensions of the multiverse, turned to him personally to make it clear to him that he was the only one was able to change things.

a cosmic god

Obviously these words did not fall on deaf ears. A discussion that really made Tony’s ego explode. Now Stark sees himself as the only one who can save the world and possibly change it. And in Iron Man # 14, slated for next November, Tony Stark should get the power to make that happen. The armored Avengers will merge there with the cosmic force, the energy that makes Galactus so powerful, and thus become a true cosmic god. A cosmic Iron Man who will increase his powers but still pose a problem for him. With an ego like this and his recent problems related to his Korvac-induced setbacks, Tony Stark will have a hard time staying down to earth.

“Iron Man tasted a higher power and changed forever. Moments ago he was engaged in a deadly battle with his worst opponent in years – KORVAC – but now he finds that his existence has been changed beyond recognition. Indeed are basic concepts like space and time have taken on a new meaning, but what does that mean for Tony Stark, a man who, even when exposed, senses what happens when his ego – often questioned, condemned and even mocked by enemies and friends – suddenly a limitless path is offered “It could certainly mean a drastic change and drastic for the entire universe … and reality itself.”

A table of contents that inspires and suggests a memorable number. But to discover all the twists and turns, you have to wait a little longer. As a reminder, Iron Man # 14 will be released next November. Iron Man now has the powers of a cosmic god, it remains to be seen whether he can keep his mind or let himself be consumed by this new power.