IRON-DEFICIENCY ANEMIA THERAPY MARKET SIZE, SHARE, DEMAND AND GLOBAL GROWTH ANALYSIS

Global Iron-Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market, By Type of Therapy (Oral Iron Therapy, Parenteral Iron Therapy, Red Blood Cell Transfusion, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)–Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the iron-deficiency anemia therapy market are Apotex Inc, Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Inc, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Acceleron Pharma, Inc., Bayer AG, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., PHARMACOSMOS A/S, Allergen, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Inc., PIERIS, Cirondrugs, Salveo Lifecare, Others.

The Global Iron-Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.33 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.67 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising cases of Haemodilution in pregnancy and prevalence of Anemia.

Market Definition: Global Iron-Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market

Iron deficiency anemia is a type of disease leading the deficiency of iron in the body which is caused by the unhealthy red blood cells. Red blood cells (RBCs) provide oxygen in the body tissue and iron plays significant role in preparing the hemoglobin, a common part of RBCs, and lack of iron produces less hemoglobin and less oxygen supply in the body.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (U.S.) announced the U.S. FDA approval of drug for iron deficiency anemia Auryxia, used in the treatment of ron deficiency anemia in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) not suitable for patient on dialysis.

In February, AMAG Pharmaceuticals (U.S.) announced the U.S. FDA approval of Feraheme (ferumoxytol injection), which will be available for adults patients suffering from iron deficiency anemia and are intolerance to the oral iron.

Market Drivers:

Rising cases of haemodilution in Pregnancy leading the growth of the market

High prevalence of anemia amongst the population fueling the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Adverse effect of the therapy

Stringent regulatory guidelines for product approval

Segmentation: Global Iron-Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market

By Type of Therapy Oral Iron Therapy Parenteral Iron Therapy Red Blood Cell Transfusion Others

By End-User Hospitals Clinics Home Healthcare

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Competitive Analysis: Global Iron-Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market

The global iron-deficiency anemia therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of iron-deficiency anemia therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

