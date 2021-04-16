Iris Recognition Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global market landscape of iris recognition market is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

In June 2020, EyeLock LLC, a leading manufacturer of the iris recognition-based identity authentication solutions, revealed a global strategic partnership with CMITech Company, Ltd. of South Korea. The partnership & collaboration would help broaden the accessibility of the global iris technology market and enable EyeLock to launch new interoperable products in addition to the existing product line.

Competitive Overview:

The global Iris Recognition market report closely studies the functioning mechanisms of the key companies participating in the global market. These companies are said to be following a slew of business expansion strategies to reinforce their financial positions in this market. As per the report, these companies account for a major portion of the overall Iris Recognition market share. Therefore, this section of the report emphasizes the principal strategic initiatives led by these companies, including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new business deals, new product launches, collaborations, technological upgradation, and several others.

Key players in the market BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Iris ID Systems Inc., M2SYS Technology, Honeywell International Inc., IRITECH INC., Safran SA, EyeLock LLC, Aware Inc., Thales Group, and IrisGuard UK Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Iris Recognition Market on the basis of Product, Industry Vertical, Application, System Type, Component, and Region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Iris Scanners Smartphone & Tablets Wearable Gadgets Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Consumer Electronics Government & Defense Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI) IT & Telecommunication Retail and E-commerce Human Resource Healthcare Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Identity management and Access Control Time Monitoring E-Payment

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Hardware Software

System Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Unimodal Biometric Systems Multimodal Biometric Systems



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Iris Recognition industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

A complete overview of the global Iris Recognition market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with aprecisegrowth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Iris Recognition market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing andnew products.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Iris Recognition Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Iris Recognition Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing incidences of security breaches

4.2.2.2. Extensive proliferation of smartphone industry

4.2.2.3. Huge growth in the IoT devices & implementation of iris recognition system (IRS) in them

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Rising cases of identity data losses

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Iris Recognition Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Iris Scanners

5.1.2. Smartphone & Tablets

5.1.3. Wearable Gadgets

5.1.4. Others

READ MORE…!

