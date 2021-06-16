Iris Recognition Industry 2021 Analysis on Swot, Development and Key Players Report

Key factor driving the market is high adoption of iris recognition technology by government organizations for identification and authentication purposes. The increasing penetration of iris recognition technology in the consumer electronics vertical and high demand for iris scanners for the access control application are a few other key factors positively impacting the growth of the iris recognition industry. Scanners are expected to dominate the market, in terms of size, during the forecast period. The high adoption of iris scanners from government, banking & finance, military & defense, and travel & immigration verticals, especially for the identity management and access control application, is the primary reason behind the largest share of this segment in the iris recognition market. The market for the e-payment application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for iris recognition technology to authenticate the user making e-payments. This will help curb the cases of identity fraud and internet fraud and make e-payments more safe and secure. APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the iris recognition market during the forecast period. APAC is the most attractive business destination for iris recognition products and solution providers due to the growing consumer electronics industry, especially the smartphone market in this region. Samsung Electronics (South Korea), an essential smartphone and tablet manufacturer, which has adopted iris recognition technology to increase the safety and security features of its latest devices, has its manufacturing facilities located in this region. This factor is also positively impacting the growth of the iris recognition market in APAC.

