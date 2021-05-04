Iraq Oil And Gas Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP PLC, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, PJSC Lukoil Oil Company

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Iraq Oil And Gas Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The oil and gas market in Iraq is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2.4% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Iraq Oil And Gas Market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP PLC, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, PJSC Lukoil Oil Company, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Upstream Sector to Dominate the Market

– In 2019, the China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corp (CPECC) has been awarded a USD 121 million, engineering contract to modernize the facilities being used to extract gas during oil production at the West Qurna oilfield in Iraq

– Rumaila oilfield is one of the largest oil fields in the world. It is expected to contain 18 billion barrels of oil. As of 2019, Companies such as BP, China National Petroleum Corporation, Iraqi state-owned SOMO are extracting crude oil estimated around 1.1 million barrels per day.

– The natural gas production in the country increased substantially, by 28.4 %, to 11.2 million tons of oil equivalent, in 2018 from 8.7 million tons of oil equivalent, in 2017. The increase in production can be attributed to the investment made into the gas fields in the country.

– Iraq has a lot of conventional oilfields, and it is expected that the production of oil and gas, that is the upstream sector, may play the most prominent essential role in the Iraq oil and gas market.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this.

