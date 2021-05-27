Iraq Dried Pasta Market Size to Grow at 5.8 CAGR by 2026 | IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Iraq Dried Pasta Market Size: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” The Iraq dried pasta market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

Dry pasta is obtained from finely ground semolina flour, and water (no egg, usually) mixed into a paste, pushed through molds, and cut into the extruded pasta shapes. It has a firm texture or rather toothsome consistency cooked or baked with meaty, oily sauce, and even spicy sauce. Some of the commonly available types of pasta based on their shape include macaroni, penne, spaghetti, ravioli, lasagna, fettuccine, vermicelli, tortellini, linguine, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Iraq Dried Pasta Market Trends:

The Iraq dried pasta market is primarily driven by rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyles, and western influences. Furthermore, the shifting preference of the consumers towards easy-to-cook food items that require less cooking time and skills is also augmenting the product demand. Moreover, several domestic manufacturers are experimenting with different ingredients, such as carrots, spinach, beet juice, etc., which are further catalyzing the product demand. They are also launching organic, vegan, and gluten-free pasta variants to attract health-conscious consumers. Numerous other factors, including easy product availability on the online and offline retail channels and inflating disposable income of the consumers, are expected to further propel the demand for dried pasta in Iraq over the forecasted period.

Iraq Dried Pasta Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on SKU and Shape:

Market Breakup by SKU

500g

400g

200/250g

1kg

5kg

Others

Market Breakup by Shape

Penne

Fusilli

Spaghetti

Farfalle

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

