Iraq Defense Market Report- Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025

Iraq Defense Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Iraq Defense Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Iraq Defense Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Iraq Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025 report provides the market size forecast and the projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the next five years. The report covers the industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants.

Iraq is anticipated to invest US$24.3 billion cumulatively over the forecast period, compared to the US$23.2 billion spent during 2015-2019 in defense expenditure. Expenditure is anticipated to focus more on the procurement of equipment, to augment air defense capabilities and enhance the operational capabilities of the current fleet of naval vessels, and better communication and surveillance systems. Cumulative expenditure on the procurement of advanced military hardware is projected to stand at US$6.8 billion over the next five years. Key areas of procurement include fighter aircraft, attack helicopters, tanks, tactical trucks, missiles, radars, air defense system, communication systems, and UAVs.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Iraqi defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Scope of this Report-

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The Iraqi defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the India’s defense industry during 2021-2025, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Iraqi defense industry.

Table of Contents

LIST OF FIGURES

LIST OF TABLES

1. Introduction

1.1. What is this Report About?

1.2. Definitions

1.3. Summary Methodology

1.4. About GlobalData

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Current Market Scenario

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Growth Stimulators

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

5. Industry Dynamics

5.1. Five Forces Analysis

6. Market Entry Strategy

6.1. Market Regulation

6.2. Market Entry Route

6.3. Key Challenges

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

7.1. Competitive Landscape Overview

7.2. Key Foreign Companies

8. Business Environment and Country Risk

8.1. Economic Performance

9. Appendix