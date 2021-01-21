Iraq: 28 dead and 70 injured in double attack in Baghdad | Free press

Iraq has long suffered from the heavy fight against the terrorist militia Islamic State. Then the number of suicide attacks decreased. But now there is another bloody attack in Baghdad.

Baghdad (AP) – A serious double attack in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Thursday killed at least 28 people and injured more than 70 others. That’s what the head of civil defense, Kadhim Buhan, told journalists after the attack.

Army spokesman Jahia Rasul said the two hitmen blew themselves up in a chase with security forces in a market square. In fact, in the Bab al-Sharki district of the city center, no one initially knew.

Videos of the moments after the explosions showed several deaths and injuries in a market square. Rescue workers took care of the victims. Pools of blood were visible on the floor.

It was the worst suicide attack in Iraq in over a year. The country continues to suffer the consequences of the fight against the Sunni terrorist militia Islamic State (IS), which ruled large parts of northern and western Iraq between 2014 and 2017. One of the worst attacks in recent years occurred in January 2018 when two attackers killed 38 people in a busy Baghdad market square.

Iraqi security forces were able to defeat ISIS militarily with international support – especially the US. Terrorist cells are still active and regularly carry out attacks. Baghdad has also seen repeated missile attacks in recent months, including against Iraqi military bases used by US forces. It is mainly local militias, some of which are backed by neighboring Iran.

