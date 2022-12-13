Iranian soccer player sentenced to death after protesting against the death of Mahsa Amini

YouTube/20Minutos

An Iranian skilled soccer participant has been sentenced to demise after protesting towards the demise of Mahsa Amini, in keeping with Iran Wire.

Amir Nasr-Azadani, 26, was arrested in November in relation to the killing of a police colonel and two volunteer militia members.

He has been accused of “waging warfare towards God” and might be hanged, in keeping with Iran Wire.

FIFPRO, the worldwide soccer gamers union, stated in an announcement on Monday that it was “shocked and sickened” by the information.

“We stand in solidarity with Amir and name for the instant removing of his punishment,” it stated.

There have been widespread protests in Iran because the September demise of 22-year-old Amini, who died in custody after being detained by morality police on suspicion of breaking the nation’s strict guidelines round head coverings.

Witnesses accused cops of forcing her right into a van and beating her.

Nasr-Azadani final performed for Persian Gulf Professional League aspect Tractor, however has not performed professionally since his final look in November 2017.

In line with Iran Wire, he’s certainly one of 28 Iranians who’ve been sentenced to demise for his or her components within the protests.

Amongst these are three youngsters, who’ve all been accused of “corruption on Earth.”

According to the BBC’s Persian service, the three youngsters had been bodily tortured throughout their detention.

On December 8, Iran performed its first execution in relation to the protests.

The Guardian reported that Mohsen Shekari was executed after being accused of blocking a avenue and wounding a member of the pro-regime Basij militia in September.

State media revealed a video of what it stated was Shekari’s confession, which confirmed him with a bruising on his face.

Human rights teams, together with the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights, have stated Shekari was tortured and compelled to admit.

The group’s director, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, called for a strong international reaction to Shekari’s death “in any other case we might be going through day by day executions of protesters.”

