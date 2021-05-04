Iran Wind Energy Market To Witness The Highest Growth Globally In Coming Years 2021-2025

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Iran Wind Energy Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The Iran wind energy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Iran Wind Energy Market are MAPNA Group and MahTaab Group, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Deployment in the Onshore Wind Energy is Expected to Drive the Market

– As the demand for energy is rising, Iran is turning towards the adoption of renewable energy as it has the ability to provide clean energy. The adoption of onshore wind energy with advanced technology attracts companies for high investment.

– Wind energy in Iran has great potential. Iran’s 61.2 MW Sihapoush wind farm, located in the north-western province of Qazvin, is the country’s largest project, which has been fully commissioned in 2018.

– Manjil Wind Farm Site, Binalood Wind Farm Site, Zabol Sistan, Babakoohi Shiraz, Oun ebn-e-Ali-Tabriz, Sar Ein (Ardebil), Seffeh Isfahan, Mahshahr, Nir, Sarab, Khaaf Khorasan Razavi, Takestan, Nishabour Binalood are some of the wind power plants operating in Iran.

– The Aqkand Wind Farm opened in 2019, located in the northwestern city of Mianeh, East Azarbaijan Province, which consists of 20 wind turbines with a total capacity of 50 megawatts (MW) is expected to generate 175 GWh of electricity a year.

– By the end of 2019, Iran has 302.2 MW of installed wind capacity. By location of deployment, the onshore wing energy is expected to drive the market during the forecast period, owing to declining costs and improved technology.

Increasing Deployment of Solar PV to Hinder the Growth of the Market

– Iran has a very vast solar energy potential, with about 300 clear sunny days in a year and an average potential yield of 4.5 to 5.5 kilowatt-hours per square meter per day.

– Iran has shown interest in renewable energy technologies, including solar power, and is keen to exploit its abundant solar resource with newer technology. With the anticipated improvements in technology and decreasing cost, investors/developers are expected to focus on the commercial viability of solar projects.

– As of 2019, the installed capacity of solar energy in Iran is 367.1 MW. Moreover, the increasing deployment of solar PV systems across the nation is likely to hinder the growth and share of wind power in the country’s renewable energy mix in the coming years.

