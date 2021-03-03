Iran Vehicle Market Growing Massively by 2021-2026 Major Players: Renault-Nissan Alliance, Brilliance Automobile Group, Chery Automobile, Hyundai Kia Automotive Group, Iran Khodro (IKCO)

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Iran Vehicle market in its latest report titled, “Iran Vehicle Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Iran vehicle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecasted period (2020 – 2025).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Iran Vehicle Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354054/iran-vehicle-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Iran Vehicle Market: Renault-Nissan Alliance, Brilliance Automobile Group, Chery Automobile, Hyundai Kia Automotive Group, Iran Khodro (IKCO), Lifan Industry (Group), Groupe PSA, SAIPA Group, Toyota Group, VW Group, Great Wall Motor Company Ltd (GWM) and Others.

Industry News:

In October 2017, the Iran Khodro Industrial Group (IKCO) signed a new cooperation agreement with Hyundai PowerTech to meet the domestic and foreign market needs._Hyundai and Kia are one of the major exporters to Iran.

In June 2020, the central bank of Iran has set to roll out 2 billion USD to revive the automotive industry from the impact fo COVID-19 and international sanctions.

Market Overview:

– Iran faced economic difficulties, due to the sanctions imposed upon it, but still, the country has maintained a per capita income of USD 16,463, which puts it into the category of upper-middle-income nations and favourable nations for the automobile industry. The country also has a favourable demographic structure needed for its fast-paced growth.

– The automobile industry contributes around 10% to the GDP of Iran. The total domestic production in Iran is dominated by two manufacturers, namely Iran Khodro and SAIPA, which account for more than 90% of the total domestic production. Iran’s automobile industry is dominated by the passenger car segment, and it accounts for roughly three-fourths of the total market.

– The massive currency depreciation experienced in 2012-2013, had a huge impact on the local automobile industry. As a result, production fell under 1 million units for the first time since 2007. However, the market recovered considerably since then, and it is expected to show modest growth. With the opening up of the markets, the government may be forced to remove the subsidies given to manufacturers, and that may affect the profitability of the local manufacturers. Despite sanctions, Iran has become a powerhouse in automobile manufacturing and represents one of the best markets to invest in for global players, as it has the potential to grow massively once the sanctions are lifted. In 2019, Iran has produced 821,060 automobile units which is decline from 2018 wherein Iran produced 1,095,526. Sharp devaluation of currency followed by sanctions has significantly increased priced of imported cars, which has led to increase in sales of domestic car manufacturers. Increasing disposable income and growing middle class is expected to create demand for new cars in Iran during the forecasted period..

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354054/iran-vehicle-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=28

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Automobiles

In 2016, the Iranian car manufacturers alone accounted for around 2.2% of the country’s overall economic growth. The automotive industry is projected to form at least 4% of Iran’s economic growth by 2025, if no sanctions are imposed on the country. In 2018, Iran produced more than 1.09 million cars.

The Iranian car manufacturers have re-established their cooperation with European companies, such as Peugeot, Citroen, and Renault. As a result, the automotive industry has grown by nearly 151%. Additionally, a couple of years back, the country presented certificates to foreign car manufacturers willing to open sales branches in Iran. Around 40 foreign automotive manufacturers have already obtained the certificates, and the number is projected to grow over the forecast period. Peugeot partnered with the local leading company, Iran Khodro, to manufacture passenger vehicles. Through this partnership, 200,000 cars are expected to be manufactured in Iran by 2018.

The automotive industry in the country is expected to grow over the forecast period, as foreign manufacturers are striking partnership deals with the local carmakers. In February 2018, Renault sold nearly 15,200 cars in Iran, which is an increase by 175% from the fiscal year 2017.

On an average domestic manufactured car costs USD 2500 whereas imported car is being sold for almost 8000 USD, which is giving competitive advantage to domestic market. Iranian government is considering increasing import taxes to 70% from already high 40% to encourage domestic production.

This Iran Vehicle Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192354054?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com