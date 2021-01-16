Iran tests medium-range missiles | Free press

Tehran (AP) – Iran’s armed forces have retested their controversial medium-range missiles during military exercises in the Persian Gulf. According to Tasnim news agency, the tests were all successful.

In addition to the missiles with a range of 1,800 kilometers, cruise missiles and drones were also tested in the large-scale naval maneuver of the Navy and Revolutionary Guards. In addition, a new helicopter carrier and a new missile ship were presented. According to Iranian information, they should provide more security against possible military threats from the United States in the Gulf.

In recent weeks, there has been speculation in Iran that US President Donald Trump could provoke a military conflict with Tehran before the end of his term. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Jawad Sarif had accused Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of trying to “start war” against Iran in the closing days of their tenure. “Without them (Trump and Pompeo) the planet will be better off,” the Iranian chief diplomat wrote on Twitter.

Trump not only withdrew from the Vienna nuclear deal in 2018, but his administration also imposed draconian sanctions on Iran. These have led to an acute economic crisis in the oil-rich state over the past two years. Ruhani hopes Trump’s successor Joe Biden will return to the nuclear deal and lift sanctions as well. Presidential elections are scheduled for June in Iran.

According to the Tehran leadership, the Iranian maneuvers do not pose a threat to countries in the region, but only serve to defend the country against possible attacks. The West and the Arab Gulf countries see it differently. For them, the Iranian military and missile program poses a threat to the Gulf region, where about 40 percent of the world’s crude oil supplies are handled. There is also concern that Iran’s medium-range missiles with a range of up to 2,200 kilometers could hit any part of Israel.

Iran wants to violate the Vienna nuclear accord of 2015 on another point. The foreign ministries of Germany, France and Britain announced on Saturday that Iran had announced that it was preparing to produce uranium metal – and that it was “deeply concerned”. Iran has “no credible civil use for uranium metal”. Uranium metal production can have serious military implications.

With the Vienna Atomic Energy Agreement (JCPoA), Iran has committed not to produce any uranium metal or to conduct research and development in the field of uranium metallurgy for 15 years, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in Berlin joint announcement. “We urge Iran to stop this activity and immediately resume its obligations under the JCPoA if Iran is seriously interested in enforcing the agreement.”

The Iranian representative at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Kasem Gharibabadi, had already announced via Twitter on Wednesday that Iran plans to produce metal uranium. According to Gharibabadi, this is an introduction to the three-phase development of new fuels in the research reactor in the capital Tehran. The IAEA had already been informed of the new steps.

The IAEA notified the UN Security Council in New York by letter dated January 13 of Iran’s intention to manufacture uranium metal. Previously, Iran had already started increasing uranium enrichment to 20 percent. The nuclear deal was supposed to stop Iran from enriching uranium to more than 3.67 percent. The goal is to prevent the country from getting nuclear weapons.

President Hassan Ruhani said Iran will return to its obligations in the nuclear deal once the six contracting parties – China, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and the US – implement the deal in accordance with the treaty. In particular, Ruhanis hopes for a policy change in the US after new president Joe Biden took office and that the Americans will return to the nuclear deal after their departure in 2018.