Iran tests medium-range missiles during military exercises in the Gulf | Free press

Tehran (AP) – Iran’s armed forces have retested their controversial medium-range missiles during military exercises in the Persian Gulf. According to Tasnim news agency, the tests were all successful.

In addition to the missiles with a range of 1,800 kilometers, cruise missiles and drones were also tested in the large-scale naval maneuver of the Navy and Revolutionary Guards. In addition, a new helicopter carrier and a new missile ship were presented. According to Iranian information, they should provide more security against possible military threats from the United States in the Gulf.

In recent weeks, there has been speculation in Iran that US President Donald Trump could provoke a military conflict with Tehran before the end of his term. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Jawad Sarif had accused Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of trying to “start war” against Iran in the closing days of their tenure. “Without them (Trump and Pompeo) the planet will be better off,” the Iranian chief diplomat wrote on Twitter.

Trump not only withdrew from the Vienna nuclear deal in 2018, but his administration also imposed draconian sanctions on Iran. These have led to an acute economic crisis in the oil-rich state over the past two years. Ruhani hopes Trump’s successor Joe Biden will return to the nuclear deal and lift sanctions as well. Presidential elections are scheduled for June in Iran.

According to the Tehran leadership, the Iranian maneuvers do not pose a threat to countries in the region, but only serve to defend the country against possible attacks. The West and the Arab Gulf countries see it differently. For them, the Iranian military and missile program poses a threat to the Gulf region, where about 40 percent of the world’s crude oil supplies are handled. There is also concern that Iran’s medium-range missiles with a range of up to 2,200 kilometers could hit any part of Israel.

