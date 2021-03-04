Iran Solar Energy Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Hanau Energies, KPV Solar GmbH

The report titled “Iran Solar Energy Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Iran Solar Energy market is expected to register a CAGR of around 9%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Iran Solar Energy Market: – Hanau Energies, KPV Solar GmbH, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd, Carlo Maresca SpA, Yekta Behineh Tavan, Kahkeshan Energy Khorshid

Market Overview:

– The solar photovoltaic (PV) due to its less installation cost and higher installations than solar thermal held a significant market share in 2018, and it is likely to dominate the market.

– Iran has the potential to increase its renewable energy generation share to 16% by 2030. This is likely to create several opportunities for Iran solar energy market in the future.

– Upcoming and Ongoing projects for achieving Iran’s 2022 renewable goal is expected to drive the Iran solar energy market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) to Dominate the Market

– The Iranian government is providing feed-in-tariff to attract private companies to invest in the renewable market by offering them long-term contracts based on the cost of electricity generation from each technology. The Iranian government also planned to install 500 megawatts (MW) of new solar energy installations by 2022.

– Iran, due to its vast desert area, has a very high potential for the installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) in the future.

– In 2018, Italian company Carlo Maresca Spa completed a 10 megawatts (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) plant, Blu Terra 2, on the Iranian island of Qeshm. The solar plant, which covers an area of 20 hectares, is expected to generate around 17 gigawatt-hour (GWh) of energy annually. The Blu Terra 2 solar plant was built over six months

– In 2019, the South Khorasan solar photovoltaic (PV) plant was completed by GEP. The solar plant has a total installed capacity of 10 megawatts (MW). The plant was constructed on a 15-hectare plot.

Increasing Solar Energy Installations to Drive the Market

– In 2018, approximately 3.5% of the energy generated in the country was from renewable energy sources. The government of Iran has the potential to increase its renewable energy generation to 16% by 2030. In 2018 the total capacity of renewable energy sources was 12,679 megawatts (MW).

– In 2018, the solar energy plant installed capacity was 286 megawatt (MW), which was higher than the installation capacity of 2017, 184 megawatts (MW).

– In 2020, the sixth solar plant in Hamedan, Iran, was synchronized to the national power grid. The solar plant has a total capacity of 7 megawatts (MW) and can generate 14 gigawatts-hours (GWh) of electricity per year. The project is expected to reduce 9600 tons of carbon dioxide emissions in the atmosphere.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Iran Solar Energy market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Iran Solar Energy Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

