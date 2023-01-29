Iran reports drone attack on defense facility in Isfahan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Drones attacked an Iranian protection manufacturing unit within the central metropolis of Isfahan in a single day, the state-run IRNA information company reported early Sunday.

It carried a Protection Ministry assertion saying the assault occurred late Saturday and prompted minor injury to a rooftop. The report mentioned three drones had been shot down by Iranian air defenses.

The ministry didn’t say who was suspected of finishing up the assault.

Individually, Iran’s state TV mentioned a fireplace broke out at an oil refinery in an industrial zone close to the northwestern metropolis of Tabriz. It mentioned the trigger was not but identified, because it confirmed footage of firefighters attempting to extinguish the blaze.

Iran and Israel have lengthy been engaged in a shadow warfare that has included covert assaults on Iranian army and nuclear services.

Final yr, Iran mentioned an engineer was killed and one other worker was wounded in an unexplained incident on the Parchin army and weapons growth base east of the capital, Tehran. The ministry known as it an accident, with out offering additional particulars.

Parchin is house to a army base the place the Worldwide Atomic Vitality Company has mentioned it suspected Iran carried out assessments of explosive triggers that could possibly be utilized in nuclear weapons.

In April 2021, Iran blamed Israel for an assault on its underground Natanz nuclear facility that broken its centrifuges.

Israel has not claimed duty for the assault, however Israeli media broadly reported that the nation had orchestrated a devastating cyberattack that prompted a blackout on the nuclear facility. Israeli officers not often acknowledge operations carried out by the nation’s secret army items or its Mossad intelligence company.

In 2020, Iran blamed Israel for a classy assault that killed its high nuclear scientist.

Iran has all the time insisted its nuclear program is for purely peaceable functions. U.S. intelligence companies, Western nations and the Worldwide Atomic Vitality Company have mentioned Iran ran an organized nuclear weapons program till 2003.

The United Nations’ high nuclear official, Rafael Mariano Grossi, not too long ago warned that Iran has sufficient extremely enriched uranium to construct “a number of” nuclear weapons if it chooses.

Efforts to revive a 2015 settlement with world powers that positioned limits on Iran’s nuclear actions floor to a halt final yr. Each the U.S. and Israel have vowed to forestall Iran from ever buying nuclear weapons, and neither has dominated out army motion.