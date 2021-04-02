Iran Paints And Coatings Market Business Growth and Opportunities Reports For 2021 to 2026

The Iran Paints And Coatings Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Iran paints and coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Global Iran Paints And Coatings Market are Berger Paints Emirates Limited, Caparol, Jotun, Kansai Paint, National Paints Factories Co. Ltd, Pars Pamchal Co., PPG Industries, Inc., Rangsazi Iran (RICO Paint), Ranguin Co., Ritver Paints & Coatings and others.

Key Market Trends

Acrylic Resins to Dominate the Market

– Acrylic resins have properties, such as transparency, high colorability, and UV resistance, in coating solutions. They are used in water-borne systems very often, which results in low VOC emission.

– The application of acrylic coatings leads to high surface hardness. In certain applications, such as walls, decks, and roofing, acrylic coatings provide elastomeric finishes to improve the UV resistance of the surface, if employed with some fluids.

– Application of acrylic coatings is primarily found in the construction industry, for high-end finishing in roofs, decks, bridges, floors, and other applications. Water-based acrylic coatings are high in demand, owing to environmental concerns, as the negative impact of VOCs affecting the air quality in the environment.

– Some additional applications of acrylic paints and coatings are found in marine vessels and structures, automotive, electrical products, machinery, and various metal product, among others

– Owing to the above mentioned factors demand for acrylic resin type is likely to dominate the market studied over the coming years.

Architectural Coatings to Dominate the Market

– Paints and coatings are not only used in the interiors of houses to add colors or decorative purposes, but also to perform a wide range of functions. Their functions vary depending on the type of environment and room that they are used on.

– Paints and coatings are applied on the exterior of the house to not only to give them a new look, but also to protect them from blistering summers, freezing winters, soaking rain, and the daily bombardment of UV radiation without fading, peeling away, and cracking.

– The construction activities in the country witnessed a continuous growth since the past few years. However, higher pricing of the houses despite the availability of huge number of units affected the sales of new houses in the country.

– National action plan for production and supply of housing, the government aims to construct around 400,000 small and medium-sized apartments, with focusing areas being paranoid and pardis.

– Increasing political tensions and delays in commercial projects due to the spread of COVID-19 is likely to hamper the growth of architectural sector. However, in the long-run market is forecasted to recover at a steady-state.

