Iran: Khamenei confirms Raisi’s election as new president | free press

Tehran (AP) – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has confirmed Ebrahim Raisi’s election as new president. Outgoing President Hassan Ruhani also took part in the ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday.

Raisi announced that he would take measures against the economic crisis, high inflation and corruption. He also wanted the “tyrannical sanctions” imposed by the US in the dispute over Iran’s nuclear weapons to be lifted.

Raisi’s official inauguration will not take place until this Thursday after being sworn into parliament. Shortly afterwards, he also wants to present his cabinet. The 60-year-old won the presidential election in June with just under 62 percent of the vote.

Khamenei is the head of state and military commander in chief of the Islamic Republic, as well as the supreme spiritual authority. According to the constitution, he has the last word and veto in all strategic matters.

Raisi promises unrest in the country

Raisi said the voters’ message was clear. “They want a change in the status quo and a radical change.” An important mission for him is to regain the Iranians’ confidence in politics. After that, the country’s problems, such as the economic crisis, high inflation and corruption, have to be solved. All experts, regardless of their political and ideological leanings, should help, according to the new president. Less than 50 percent of Iranians voted in the June 18 presidential election, a record low in the Islamic republic’s 42-year history.

Raisi served in the judiciary for more than three decades and was even appointed head of justice in 2019. He is said to have been responsible for numerous arrests and even executions of political dissidents in his previous position as a prosecutor. Politically, it’s largely a blank slate, but in recent years it has sharply criticized the moderate course of the previous incumbent Ruhani — including the 2015 nuclear deal with the five UN veto powers and Germany.

Time to act is hardly ideal

The agreement and the accompanying US sanctions are also among his first acts. “We will try to lift the tyrannical sanctions imposed by the US to make the economic problems independent from abroad,” Raisi said. But for that, Raisi would need an advance agreement in the nuclear dispute, which would not be possible without negotiations with the nemesis USA. But that’s exactly what Raisi had always criticized in recent years.

Otherwise, the timing of Raisi’s inauguration is anything but ideal. Corona crisis, water shortage, a controversial internet law and protests in different parts of the country weigh on the early stages of his presidency. There is even a threat of military conflict with Israel after Iran was blamed for an attack on an Israeli businessman’s oil tanker in the Persian Gulf. He is also on the US sanctions list for human rights violations.