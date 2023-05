Iran Frees Belgian Aid Worker in Prisoner Swap

Iran freed a Belgian assist employee imprisoned in Tehran for 455 days on funds of spying, in alternate for Belgium releasing a former Iranian diplomat who was convicted in 2021 of a thwarted bomb plot, officers from each worldwide areas talked about on Friday.

The help employee, Olivier Vandecasteele, was flown late Thursday from Tehran to Muscat, the capital of Oman, the place the alternate occurred, Belgium’s prime minister, Alexander De Croo, talked about on Friday.

"At this second our compatriot Olivier Vandecasteele is on his dedication to Belgium," Mr. De Croo talked about in a video out from Brussels, confirming that the federal authorities had secured Mr. Vandecasteele's launch. He added that Mr. Vandecasteele had undergone medical examinations to guage his appropriately being after elevated than a yr "beneath very sturdy circumstances."

Mr. Vandecasteele had labored in Iran for 5 years till he misplaced his job in March 2021 and left the nation. When he returned to retrieve some belongings in February of final yr, he was arrested by Iranian authorities, who sentenced him to 40 years in jail and 74 lashes on funds of espionage, cash laundering and worldwide money smuggling. The Belgian authorities had known as Mr. Vandecasteele's imprisonment arbitrary and talked about Iran had outfitted no data on the case.