Iran: five days in prison for human rights activist Sotudeh | free press

Iranian human rights activist Nasrin Sotudeh is not doing well. Now the detainee has the opportunity for some doctor’s appointments.

Tehran (dpa) – According to her husband, imprisoned human rights activist Nasrin Sotudeh has been jailed for five days.

Several medical examinations will be conducted in Sotudeh during the five days, Resa Chandan reported on his Facebook page on Thursday. He also posted a photo of Sotudeh and her two children after their temporary release from Gharachak prison south of the capital Tehran.

Sotudeh’s health has been worrying in recent months, especially after her nearly 50-day hunger strike last year. The 58-year-old suffers from a weak heart, among other things. With the hunger strike, the lawyer and women’s rights activist wanted to protest against the prison conditions of political prisoners during the corona pandemic. Last November, she tested positive for the coronavirus herself.

Sotudeh is accused of “subversive propaganda”. There are several explanations about her imprisonment. According to her husband, in 2018 she was sentenced by a Revolutionary Court to 33 years and six months in prison and 148 lashes. She must serve at least 12 years after detention. But later there was also talk of 38 years. Sotudeh had denied all charges against her in court.