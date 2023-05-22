Iran Dismisses Ali Shamkhani, Top National Security Official

Iran on Monday eliminated its high nationwide safety official, one of the highly effective males within the nation, after he got here underneath scrutiny over his shut ties with a high-ranking British spy.

The safety official, Ali Shamkhani, had been secretary of the Supreme Nationwide Council, which shapes Iranian safety and overseas coverage, for a decade, and earlier than that labored on the Protection Ministry. The spy, Alireza Akbari, a twin British citizen, was Mr. Shamkhani’s deputy on the ministry after which labored as an adviser to him on the council.

In 2019, as suspicions about Mr. Akbari arose, Mr. Shamkhani lured him again to Iran from Britain, the place he had moved, resulting in his arrest and execution in January.

Mr. Shamkhani appeared to haven’t solely survived however thrived after the scandal till his sudden ouster on Monday. In March, he spearheaded Iran’s negotiations to revive ties with Saudi Arabia, with the mediation of China, and he additionally acted as a diplomat touring to neighboring Arab nations within the Persian Gulf to strengthen commerce and political relations.