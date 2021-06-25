Iran Ceramic Tiles Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2025 | RAK Ceramics, Sina Tile and Ceramic co, Marjan Tile Co, Ceramara Co

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Iran Ceramic Tiles Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

Market Overview:

With the growing construction activity in the country and the increasing export value, the ceramic tiles market in Iran is expanding rapidly. According to data published by the Ministry of Industries, Mining, and Trade, Iran manufactured a total of 265 million square meters of ceramic tiles in the eight months to November 21, 2019, which was up 5.5% compared to the same period in the previous year. The annual production capacity of the industry is close to 700 million square meters in a year. Though the ceramic tile manufacturing industry in Iran is not facing any serious challenges regarding raw materials according to the Iran Tile and Ceramic Producers Association., their statistics reveal that there are 147 ceramic tile factories in Iran with an annual output of around 300-400 million square meters. Ceramic glaze is one of the main product categories was used to be imported in large quantities when domestic production used to be less. Ceramic glaze accounts for around 60-70% of the production cost of ceramic tiles. The affordable and abundant energy, raw material, resources combined with indigenous expertise helped the ceramic tiles market in the country to expand at a constant pace. Iran ceramic tiles have a good market in countries like Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Georgia, the UAE, Tajikistan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan.

(Avail a Flat 25% discount on this report)

Click the link to get a Free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357271/Iran-aircraft-mro-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=28

Top Key Players in the Iran Ceramic Tiles Market are RAK Ceramics, Sina Tile and Ceramic co, Marjan Tile Co, Ceramara Co, Setareh Meybod Ceramic Tile Co, Mehregan Trading Co, Kam Ceramics, Saba Tile, Ardakan Industrial Ceramics Co*, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Construction Activity is Driving the Market

Iran’s ceramic tiles market is forecasted to driven by the national housing project announced by the Roads and Urban Development Ministry. It includes plans to build 400,000 homes in the coming two years. The registration procedure for the government-sponsored scheme began in Nov 2019 in provinces namely Qom, Hamedan, Sistan-Baluchestan, Ardabil, and Zanjan provinces. The construction of around 180,000 residential units has already begun during late December and early 2020.

Regional Analysis:

Yazd Povince Records the Highest Production of Ceramic Tiles

The Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Trade reveals that the per capita production of ceramic tiles in Iran is 10,000 square meters. One of the highest producing countries like Italy, Spain are producing 25,000 square meters per worker, which Iran is aiming in the coming years to reach. The country production is lead by Yazd province which has the highest number of production units of ceramic tiles with around 101 production units, followed by Isfahan 21 and Khorasan Razavi 14 units. The country is focusing on improving its existing infrastructure in order to achieve its aim by bridging the gap between the total number of production units in the Yazd province and the Isfahan region.

Full Browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357271/Iran-aircraft-mro-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=28

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Iran Ceramic Tiles market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Ceramic Tiles market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Ceramic Tiles market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Ceramic Tiles market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Ceramic Tiles report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

Frequently Asked Questions about Iran Ceramic Tiles market:

– What are the recent developments and government policies?

– Why might we forecast a downturn in a particular economy next year?

– Why do we say the currency is set to appreciate?

– What countries and sectors offer the highest potential?

– Where are the greatest dangers?

Purchase Full Report@:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192357271?mode=su?Mode=28

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Iran and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com